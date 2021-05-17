Warzone friends list not showing? Glitch causes and how to fix it

You’re always dealing with some kind of bug in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sometimes, they’re fun, like glitches that let players go under the map or do a huge jump, but sometimes, they can prevent you from playing. Currently, players are having issues accessing their friends list in the battle royale game.

This issue has popped up in the past, and it is once again rearing its ugly head. As Call of Duty: Warzone has a built-in voice chat and party system, a lot of people rely on this system over the one on their console, especially if they’re participating in crossplay. As such, an outage like this is really frustrating.

If you’re wondering if you’ve run into this issue and want to know how to resolve it, here’s what you need to know.

Why are Call of Duty: Warzone friends lists not showing?

Call of Duty’s in-game friends and party system typically makes it very easy to play with friends across all platforms and recent Call of Duty titles, though the service does occasionally succumb to bugs. This is a recurring issue where your friends list won’t show up properly.

As a result, your friends list in Warzone will show up completely empty, and you won’t be able to join up with other players through that social menu tab. This can be especially frustrating when you know your friends are online, but can’t do anything about it.

Thankfully, there are a few workarounds you can use to still play Warzone with friends.

A glitch is preventing some Call of Duty: Warzone players from being able to play with friends. Activision

How to fix the Warzone friends list glitch

Activision rarely acknowledges such issues on the company’s social media accounts, instead opting to quickly fix things in-game as issues emerge. Still, it’s a recurring issue that we know is on Activision's end, so it shouldn’t be a faulty internet connection that causes it.

That does make finding clear-cut solutions difficult to come by, but there are still a few workarounds that you can try. As always, basic troubleshooting options like restarting both the game and your console may help you resolve the issue. Also, try disabling and re-enabling crossplay, as that could impact this specific issue.

If all of that doesn’t work, we recommend using the invite system. If the friends list still works for one of your friends, they should still be able to invite you to their game. PlayStation and Xbox consoles also have built-in party systems that will let you invite players to your game via the console menus.

These players could also show up in your “Recent Players” or “Regiments” social menus, so you can attempt to use those to connect with them. If these options don’t work, then you’ll just have to settle for matchmaking with random players until Activision updates the game and resolves the issue.

This is clearly an issue happening on Activision's end, not the players, so hopefully, Activision can fix this issue whenever it rears its head.