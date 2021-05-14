Sony might not have a good Xbox Game Pass alternative , but they have Play at Home!

This year, Sony has used the Play at Home program to give players lots of bonuses completely for free. Thus far, it has included games like 2016’s Ratchet and Clank, Horizon Zero Dawn, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, and more. Now, Play at Home’s focus is shifting to in-game bonuses in live service games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Warframe, and Rocket League.

If you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, these are the 9 in-game bonuses that you should be looking out for starting on May 17 and how you can get them.

How to get Play at Home 2021’s free in-game content

For the first eight bonuses on this list, the process of redeeming these rewards is pretty simple. All of the bonus packs should be listed in the PlayStation Store, search for them either online or on your game console, and they should be free during the periods listed for each item. Redeem these on the PlayStation Store, and the bonuses should pop up in-game!

Call of Duty: Warzone’s bonus is a bit different. For this, players will have to click on a Message of the Day that will appear during the May 20 to June 7 window.

9. MLB The Show 21 Play at Home Bonus

If you own MLB The Show 21 on PS4 or PS5 and not Xbox, you’re in luck. You can get 10 The Show Packs for free. Still, MLB The Show 21 does feature cross-progression, so you can carry these bonuses over to Xbox if you’re playing it there as well. This bonus will be available from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021.

8. Destruction AllStars Play at Home Bonus

Destruction AllStars is one of the very few PS5 exclusives, so we aren’t surprised if you’re still playing despite the mixed response to it. With Play at Home, you’ll be able to get 1,100 Destruction Points , which is the vehicular combat title’s in-game currency. You can get this bonus from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021.

Sony is giving away a lot of free games and in-game content with the Play at Home initiative. Sony Interactive Entertainment

7. NBA 2K21 Play at Home Bonus

If you’re still playing 2K’s last basketball game, some new bonuses can help you with the microtransaction-heavy grind. From 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021, you’ll be able to get the Play at Home Pack. This free bundle includes 5,000 MyTEAM Points and a MayTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damien Lillard for your team.

6. Rogue Company Play At Home Bonus

Hi-Rez Studios’ fledging multiplayer shooter Rogue Company will also have a special bonus available on PS4 and PS5 from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021. The Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack includes 200 Rogue Buck and the Kyoto Undercover outfit for Ronin.

5. Rocket League Play at Home Bonus

You can score some Rocket League freebies. Psyonix

As part of the Play at Home initiative, Psyonix is making Rocket League’s PlayStation Plus Pack free to everyone from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021. It includes the Trimpact BL Player Banner as well as the Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, and Blue Rocks Trail for players to customize their car with.

4. Brawlhalla Play at Home Bonus

Ubisoft’s free-to-play Smash Bros. clone Brawlhalla is also getting a Play at Home Pack. Players can pick this up between 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021 to get Rayman as a fighter in addition to the Sir Rayelot skin that includes ax and gauntlet weapons skills, a Grimm sidekick, and the Shrug Emote.

3. World of Tanks and World of Warships Play at Home Bonus

This bonus is a two-for-one special that nets you items in two free-to-play games from Wargaming. The Twice the Courage Pack gives 7 free days of a premium account in both games. World of Tanks players also get five x1.5 silver boosters and five x2 XP boosters.

Meanwhile, World of Warships players can look forward to getting the Tier 3 Arkansas battleship and 5 rare boosters. These bonuses will be available from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7.

2. Warframe Play at Home Bonus

Digital Extremes sci-fi shooter Warframe will also offer a Play at Home Bonus from 11:00 p.m. Eastern on May 17 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7. Players can get the Starter Bundle for free. That includes 100,000 Credits, 100 Platinum, an Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, and a 7-day affinity booster.

1. Call of Duty: Warzone Play at Home Bonus

Call of Duty: Warzone is also part of the Play at Home program, though its bonus will only be available from 1 p.m. Eastern on May 20 until 3 a.m. Eastern on June 7, 2021. During this time, players can get 5 Double XP Tokens to help speed up progression.