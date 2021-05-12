Everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Warzone MOAB bundle

Call of Duty: Warzone players have every right to be hyped about the incoming release of the M.O.A.B. Battle Pass Bundle (which seemingly stands for “Mother Of All Bundles”). Despite briefly appearing on the Call of Duty website and mobile app Tuesday afternoon, there’s very little that’s fully confirmed about the leaked collection.

With that qualifier in mind, here’s a look at everything we’ve heard about MOAB including its price, contents, and potential release date.

How much does the Warzone MOAB Battle Pass cost?

While much about the MOAB bundle remains a mystery, one thing that has been seemingly confirmed is its price. And, it’s that price point that’s perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the set as we know it. The monstrous bundle was listed online for a price of 10,000 CoD Points, which roughly translates to $100.

The mother of all bundles leaked on the Call of Duty website and mobile app Tuesday afternoon. Activision

As expensive as Call of Duty bundles can sometimes be, we’ve never seen one in this price range before. It suggests Activision will be trying something with this particular collection that’s never been attempted, which makes this story all the more interesting to watch.

What is included in the Warzone MOAB Battle Pass Bundle?

Currently, there are two running theories about what the MOAB Battle Pass Bundle might contain, and it’s possible both of them may be correct in some capacity.

Given its excessive price, the most popular assumption amongst fans is that MOAB may feature every single Battle Pass cosmetic from the past six seasons of Modern Warfare. The newer Black Ops Cold War has taken over much of the Call of Duty store since that game’s launch, so it’d make sense for Activision to find a clever way to bring those old cosmetics back for the hardcore fans who really want them.

The other more exciting prospect is that this bundle may have something to do with a remaster or re-release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As those who follow Call of Duty closely will know, the MOAB was a secret Killstreak in the 2011 game that was earned by accruing a whopping 25 kills in a row. The beloved title is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary, so might Acivision be gearing up for a big announcement in the near future? Some fans feel a bundle of this type might include the supposed remaster and a large assortment of cosmetics.

When is the MOAB Battle Pass Bundle release date?

Fans will have to sit back and wait to hear the official details about the elusive MOAB Bundle. Activision/Treyarch

Unfortunately, because all that’s been revealed is a name and a hypothetical price, we don’t yet know when the MOAB Battle Pass Bundle is expected to arrive. That being said, given that the assets are ready, we have to imagine it’ll be formally announced somewhat soon.

The information made its way to the internet in the middle of May, so it’s possible this bundle might be related to an E3-centric announcement. Especially if it is linked to a Modern Warfare 3 remaster, the MOAB Bundle is definitely something that could be saved for a major livestream. We’ll do our best to update this information as it becomes available.