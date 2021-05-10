How to do the Superman Jump glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still working hard to uncover every last secret of Season 3 and the new retro Verdansk map, but it’s perhaps the latest update’s glitches that are most confounding to players. The popular battle royale seemingly has a so-called “Superman Jump Glitch” that allows players to scale large gaps between buildings.

It’s incredibly difficult to trigger, however, which means you might not be able to make it happen on purpose. Here’s how to do it.

What is the WarzoneSuperman Jump glitch?

The first mention of the new Superman Jump Glitch can be traced back to Reddit user ThanosBigSnap via a video clip that surfaced at the end of April, but the glitch has since been replicated by other members of the Warzone community.

The gist of it is that, when hopping between rooftops, it’s possible to trigger a free-fall animation while at the same time propelling your character forward. This means that, instead of falling downward, it’s possible your character might extend their arms forward.

If triggered correctly, you’ll not only look as though you’re channeling your best Clark Kent, but you’ll also launch yourself a decent bit further than a standard jump would otherwise allow. We’d stop short of saying the glitch offers a distinct gameplay advantage because it’s not regularly repeatable, but it’s an interesting flaw nonetheless.

How to do the Superman Jump Glitch in Warzone

While the name currently adopted by the Warzone community for this strange phenomenon is the Superman Jump Glitch, it’s perhaps more accurate to call it a Superman Jump bug instead.

The distinction, of course, is that a bug is something that happens randomly, while a glitch can oftentimes be intentionally triggered to produce the desired effect. Unlike the various Stim Glitches or Invincibility Glitches that have plagued Warzone lobbies over the past few months, there’s no known specific order of operations to make this one happen.

Generally speaking, your best opportunity to trigger the glitch is by jumping from rooftop to rooftop and hoping for the best. It may not be the most satisfying determination for such a unique glitch, but it’s mostly the reality. Recent clips suggest the glitch is still live in the game, but there doesn’t appear to be any official mention of it on the public Warzone bug tracking Trello.

The only potential alternative to the Superman Jump is a slightly different glitch showcased by ZEFF on YouTube that seems to be slightly more reliable but still difficult to trigger. Their clips detail a glitch that offers the possibility to launch off other players, albeit without the sweet Superman animation. To attempt this secondary method, simply approach an enemy while meleeing them and jumping at the exact same time. Getting it right seemingly requires near-frame-perfect precision, but the glitch appears to still be active at the time of publication.

In other words, there are at least two possible ways to get some major air in the latest version of Call of Duty: Warzone. Both methods may be mostly unreliable, but they look pretty awesome if you manage to pull them off.