Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 had one of the most explosive launches in ever in franchise history.

Verdansk was nuked, introducing a whole new map to the battle royale set in 1984, and Black Ops Cold War received a plethora of new modes, weapons, and Operators. It’ll be hard for another season to top this one, but Season 4 is inevitable.

If you’re working your way through Season 3 and are already wondering what’s next, this is everything we know about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4.

When is the Call of Duty Season 4 release date and start time?

Activision hasn’t officially shared the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but the current battle pass already gives us an idea of when the next season will begin. Season 3 ends at 12 a.m. Eastern on June 16, 2021. As such, June 16 is the likely start date for the next season.

Keep in mind that it’s always possible that could change slightly depending on Activision’s plans or an in-game event. Still, expect the update that brings Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to Season 4 to drop sometime that week in June, which just happens to be right after E3 2021. In any case, new updates tend to roll out at the stroke of 12 a.m. midnight Eastern.

Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 trailer?

No, there is not. Activision has not actually confirmed the next season yet, so we’re still probably over a month away from actually having a trailer for the next season. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Season 3 and see what you can experience before the next season.

What will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 add?

At this time, we don’t know what exactly the next season of Call of Duty will add to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Activision typically doesn’t reveal details on new additions until we’re close to the season’s launch. Still, every new season comes with a new Battle Pass as well as new Operators, maps, weapons, modes, and in-game events that can be used across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Then, we have Warzone. The shift to Season 3 was a big one for the battle royale as Verdansk was nuked and players were sent back in time to a 1984 version of the map.

This new map will probably stick around for a while, so don’t expect this map to be nuked again next season. Still, we’ll probably see some map changes as new story events play out and time progresses. While Verdansk should stay largely familiar, it will definitely be worth it to check out what has changed when the new season rolls around.

When will we learn more about Call of Duty Season 4?

Season 3 just started, so don’t expect to hear much officially about Season 4 for a while. Usually, we won’t learn more about the new season until closer to launch, so don’t expect to hear anything about Season 4 until late May or early June. Keep an eye out for any leaks beforehand too!