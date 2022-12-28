Where to find weapon lockers in Warzone 2.0

The Al Mazrah map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is full of secrets and things to discover, one of which is the weapons locker. This is tied to a daily challenge, requiring you to open three weapon lockers. As expected, the game doesn’t give you any indication as to where these lockers are located, but thankfully, finding them is a straightforward process. But where exactly are these lockers located and what do they contain? Here’s what you need to know about weapon lockers in Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 weapon locker locations

There’s one guaranteed way to find the weapon lockers in Warzone 2.0, and they’re located inside the multistory police stations that spawn around the map.

Specifically, our go-to is the police station on the east side of Al Mazrah.

The weapon lockers are located inside the police station to the southeast of Mawizeh Marshlands. Activision

The lockers themselves are located on the second floor inside a small room on the southwestern side. You can actually land on a balcony from the south side and enter through a window.

Inside the room, you’ll find several weapon lockers, which is more than enough for you to complete the daily challenge. You can also enter from the bottom floor by climbing a set of stairs or even dropping down from the roof. This is particularly important to be aware of, especially if other players land at this location along with you.

The police station weapon lockers feature plenty of gear to help start you off on the right foot. Activision

Inside the weapon lockers, you’ll find a decent selection of firearms and ammo, which can be enough to get you by during the early stages of a match.

There’s another location found to the southeast of Sa’id City, which could be worth visiting depending on the trajectory of the plane at the start of the match.

Another set of weapon lockers is found in the police armory to the southeast of Sa’id City. Activision

Since Al Mazrah is full of hidden secrets, it’s possible there are other ways to get your hands on weapon lockers — or that more ways will be added in the future. For now, make sure to hit those police stations to get your hands on early-game loot while also crossing off a daily challenge in the process.