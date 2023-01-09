In Warzone 2.0 , coming equipped with a long-range sniper will serve you well, especially since many of your engagements in Al Mazrah occur from hundreds of meters away. The game boasts many excellent sniper rifles, but a fan favorite is the Victus XMR, which is available for free as part of the battle pass. As always, building the best version of a weapon can be tricky due to the sheer number of attachment options the game has to offer. But here, we’ll highlight the very best Victus XMR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

The best Warzone 2 Victus XMR loadout

There are lots of different ways to build the Victus XMR sniper depending on your playstyle. However, the recommended build focuses on fast aim-down sights (ADS) time and high bullet velocity.

Above is an image of the attachments you should use with the Victus XMR. This build is meant for long-range, while prioritizing fast ADS. Activision

Below is the recommended loadout:

Muzzle : Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Raptor-FVM40

Raptor-FVM40 Ammunition : .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip : Bruen 8900 Grip

First, go with the Bruen Counter-Ops Muzzle for sound suppression, faster bullet velocity, increased damage range, and better recoil. After that, you’ll want to use the VLK LZR 7MW Laser, giving you faster ADS time, aiming stability, and better sprint-to-fire speed.

Next, we recommend the Raptor-FVM40 Optic since it offers a bullet drop indicator, 13x magnification, and faster ADS speed. This is highly useful at longer distances.

Speaking of long-range, we also advise using .50 Cal High-Velocity Ammunition, which boosts your bullet velocity by a significant amount. Finish the build with the Bruen 8900 Grip Rear Grip for even faster ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds.

How to use the Victus XMR effectively

Stick to long-range battles when using the Victus XMR. Activision

Since no sniper in Warzone 2.0 can secure a one-hit elimination to the head of a fully-plated enemy, you’ll want to build your weapon to quickly pull off follow-up shots. That rings true with this Victus XMR build, though it’s intended for longer-range battles.

Having the bullet drop indicator will allow you to more accurately line up your shots from afar, which can be invaluable, especially if you knock an enemy with fewer than three plates. Unless you’re highly skilled, we recommend avoiding battles with enemies within 30 meters or so while using the Victus XMR, as the weapon is still slow.

If you plan on quick-scoping, it’s best to use a different rifle such as the Signal 50 or the SP-X, since the Victus XMR has sluggish ADS times and mobility. In addition, you’ll want to bring along a weapon for mid-range such as the Chimera, Vaznev-9K, or the Kastov-74U.

It’s important to keep in mind that, while the Victus XMR is currently a fantastic choice, it might change as part of the Season 2 update in February 2023. So get the most out of this build while you can.