Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release window, leaks, and Warzone 2.0 updates

Activision has more in store for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and while the publisher hasn’t revealed much about the future, we know Season 2 is coming. This upcoming season will launch after the new year, and based on the leaks, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s what we know about the forthcoming season, including details about leaks in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

When is the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release window?

Based on the current battle pass countdown, Season 2 will begin on or around February 1, 2022, likely at 1 p.m. Eastern. Keep in mind, the Season 2 release date hasn’t been officially confirmed by Activision and could launch a little later than expected. Still, you can expect it to begin sometime in early February.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 updates?

Expect new weapons, Operators, and limited-time modes to launch during Season 2. Activision

Activision is keeping the details about Season 2 close to the chest, but there are a few things we can expect. For starters, we know Season 2 will bring new weapons, Operators, and a fresh battle pass full of goodies to unlock.

Likewise, there will probably be limited-time modes, new multiplayer map(s), and additional DMZ content, along with quality-of-life improvements. But Activision hasn’t confirmed what exactly will be added during Season 2.

Thankfully, there are many leaks that point to an exciting season ahead.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 leaks?

Numerous leaks point to a hefty amount of content dropping alongside Season 2, including a new Resurgence map. Activision

Almost everything in the Call of Duty series leaks ahead of time, and that seems to continue going into Season 2.

Japanese theme

Season 2 will supposedly feature a Japanese theme, with the return of the Ronin Operator. This was leaked via some key art featuring the aforementioned Operator along with an image of the famous Castle map, which has appeared in multiple Call of Duty games.

New weapons

We know Season 2 will introduce multiple new weapons. The leaks point to the inclusion of the Crossbow and the Vepr-12 Shotgun, both of which were spotted as part of a datamine. Typically, each season comes with more than two weapons, so we’ll likely get at least one more, though it’s unclear what it will be. We’re hoping for an automatic weapon of some kind.

Along with the new weapons, Season 2 will likely include additional attachments, as well. For instance, at least two shotgun Muzzles appeared inside of Private Matches, alluding to their official integration at a later point. This was the case with the Raptor-FVM40 Optic for the Victus XMR sniper, which was available only in Private Matches.

Resurgence map

Arguably the most substantial leak is that a new small-scale Resurgence map will apparently come to Warzone 2.0 alongside Season 2. A Reddit leak (which has since been removed) featured an image of a small map, akin to Rebirth Island, with the aforementioned Castle POI in the center. Much like other Resurgence maps, this one is designed for around 50 players, and is tiny compared to Al Mazrah or Caldera.