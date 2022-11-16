Modern Warfare II update 1.10 finally fixes the worst thing about the battle pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 1 is live across all platforms and with it comes update 1.10. This update adds a variety of new features including a revamped battle pass. This new progression system functions differently from past Call of Duty games, making it a little tricky to navigate, at least at first. In addition, this battle pass yields two new weapons, which you’ll definitely want to get your hands on this season. But how exactly does this new battle pass work and what else can you expect from update 1.10 and Season 1 in Modern Warfare II? Here’s what you need to know.

New Modern Warfare II battle pass, explained

The Modern Warfare II Season 1 battle pass works a lot like Fortnite’s progression system. Activision

If you’ve played Fortnite, you’ll likely have a solid grasp of how the new Modern Warfare II battle pass works. Instead of giving you a linear list of rewards like in the previous Call of Duty games, the new battle pass is broken up into sectors that can be unlocked in a few different orders. The catch is that you can only unlock an adjacent sector after you’ve claimed all the rewards in a previous sector. So, there’s still a bit of linearity, but this new system does offer more freedom than before.

Much like Fortnite, the new Modern Warfare II is based on a token system, wherein you spend them to unlock each item in a sector. Tokens are earned by playing the game (or by purchasing them). Unlock all five items within a sector and you’ll be given access to any adjacent ones. In total, there are 20 sectors, each with five rewards (totaling 100 different tiers, just like the old battle pass system).

Ultimately, the rewards from the battle pass are largely the same as in older games, but the order in which you unlock them is more varied now. Keep in mind, you still need to buy the battle pass like in previous games to access most rewards, but the two new weapons — the BAS-P SMG and the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle — are available for free.

Two new weapons

The BAS-P is the newest SMG added as part of the 1.10 update. Activision

Speaking of new weapons, the 1.10 update adds the aforementioned BAS-P SMG and the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle.

The Victus XMR Sniper Rifle is a long-range weapon with fast bullet velocity, allowing it to excel in Ground War, DMZ, and Warzone 2.0. This is available from Sector A15 in the battle pass.

In addition, players now have access to the BAS-P SMG, a close-range firearm with a subsonic suppressor. This built-in attachment disables elimination skulls from the enemy team, allowing you to catch your foes off guard easier. It’s available from Sector A6 in the battle pass.

Shoothouse returns

The beloved Shoothouse map has joined Modern Warfare II. Activision

Another major addition is the Shoothouse map, which first appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare. This small-scale map is ideal for racking up XP, as it’s easy to secure a large number of eliminations. The layout in Modern Warfare II remains identical to its Modern Warfare counterpart, but some of the colors and visuals have changed this time around.

Thankfully, there’s a dedicated playlist available for this map, allowing you to easily rack up XP as quickly as possible.