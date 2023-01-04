Having all your bases covered in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will set you up for success, and it starts by coming equipped with the best loadout. There are plenty of fantastic weapons for close-quarters and afar, but what about mid-range? Currently, one standout choice is the Minibak, aka “The Bullfrog,” thanks to its ease of use and high ammo count. But with so many attachments, building the best weapon is certainly an overwhelming process. Here, we’ll show you the best Minibak loadout in Warzone 2.0.

The best Warzone 2 Minibak loadout

There’s certainly no shortage of ways to build the Minibak, but we highly suggest prioritizing speed and mobility, along with high bullet velocity to make those mid-range firefights go more smoothly.

Above is what your Minibak loadout should look like. Keep in mind, this build is meant for close to mid-range. Activision

Below is the recommended loadout:

Muzzle : XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel : BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock : Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

Start with the XTEN RR-40 Muzzle for sound suppression, better bullet velocity, damage range, and an improvement in recoil smoothness. Then, go with the BAK-9 279mm Barrel for yet another boost to damage range and bullet velocity, along with hip fire accuracy.

Since the two previous attachments will slow your weapon down, we advise bringing the Schlager PEQ Box IV Laser for faster aim-down sights (ADS) speed. Likewise, you’ll want to use the Otrezat Stock for faster aim walking speed and overall sprint speed.

Finish off the build by applying the True-Tac Grip, which improves your sprint-to-fire speed and ADS time. This build will feel relatively snappy while still performing well at mid-range.

Keep in mind, if you want to use the Minibak differently — say, for close or mid-range only, you’ll want to adjust your attachments accordingly. Remove the Muzzle and Barrel to prioritize mobility if you want to use the weapon up close only.

How to use the Minibak effectively

The Minibak is versatile and works well alongside snipers. We recommend using the Minibak up close and at mid-range. Activision

Versatility is key in Warzone 2.0 and that’s precisely where the Minibak shines. It doesn’t hit the hardest, but it’s easy to control, has a large 64-round mag by default, clean iron sights, and is light enough to give you an edge up close.

Since its default ammo capacity is so large, you can get away with using this weapon effectively in all match types — even Quads. Because of this, you can preserve a precious attachment slot to bolster the weapon’s stats elsewhere.

It’s important to note that — because the Minibak isn’t the strongest weapon out there — you’ll want to pick your battles accordingly. Challenging someone using the Fennec up close won’t do you any favors, but if you take that same gunfight at mid-range, you’ll likely win.