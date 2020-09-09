How to watch and what to expect from Ubisoft Forward September 2020

Ubisoft held its first digital presentation in lieu of an E3 conference back in July, branding it an Ubisoft Forward. The presentation was a success for the publisher, and Ubisoft is holding yet another digital event this week to show off games like Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

Ubisoft Forward is a Nintendo Direct-style presentation where Ubisoft churns out announcement after announcement on its upcoming games. We don't expect this week's Ubisoft to deviate much from that formula, though it is worth noting that some announcements for games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Brawlhalla are relegated to the pre-show. Some surprises are expected too, like a heavily rumored Prince of Persia revival.

If you're wondering when and where to watch September's Ubisoft Forward as well as what to expect from it, this is everything you need to know.

This is when the show kicks off around the world. Ubisoft

When is Ubisoft Forward September 2020?

If you're only interested in the main presentation, September's Ubisoft Forward will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on September 10, 2020. That presentation is pre-recorded and includes all of the big announcements that Ubisoft doesn't want you to miss. For those interested in everything that Ubisoft has to offer, an hour-long pre-show will begin an hour beforehand at 2 p.m. Eastern .

July's Ubisoft Forward lasted about 45 minutes, but to be safe Ubisoft fans should carve out two hours of their Thursday afternoon in order to watch this new Ubisoft Forward. The full presentation and all of the trailers from it will also be uploaded to YouTube afterward if you miss it though.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward September 2020.

While Ubisoft's blog directly points viewers to Ubisoft Forward's website, that won't be the only place to watch September 2020's Ubisoft Forward.

The presentation will also be streamed on Ubisoft's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Other sites like IGN will also host the livestream, so you shouldn't have trouble finding it.

Game reveals to expect from Ubisoft Forward September 2020

Unlike some other game events from Sony and Microsoft, Ubisoft has actually given us a very clear idea of what to expect from the event. One leak may have also spoiled the presentation's biggest surprise.

Via the Ubisoft Blog, the company wrote that the pre-show would include Brawhalla gameplay, updates for The Division 2, For Honor, and Roller Champions, and another look at the "Red Patriot" update for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

As for the main show, the blog post and a teaser trailer for the event highlight four key games. We will learn more about the next major updates for Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft's battle royale Hyper Scape. Watch Dogs: Legion will also pop up again just over a month before its release. The major focus on the presentation appears to be on a game called Immortals: Fenyx Rising,

You might remember Immortals: Fenyx Rising by its original name, Gods & Monsters, as it was teased at the end of Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference. The game went dark after that reveal though and got pushed indefinitely from its February 2020 release window. The game appears to have gotten a massive overhaul and name change, and Ubisoft Forward should let us know what to expect from this new game.

Ubisoft also has several other major titles in the pipeline like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Skull & Bones, Far Cry 6, and Beyond Good & Evil 2 that we could possibly hear from. The biggest surprise might have already been spoiled though. Ubisoft will allegedly reveal a remake for a Prince of Persia remake during Ubisoft Forward, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and Video Games Chronicle, who both have a solid track record with gaming leaks.

This game is probably planned to be this presentation's final surprise, like Far Cry 6 was for Ubisoft's first Forward presentation. Like that game, however, it has been leaked beforehand. Still, it's exciting to see that this franchise will return soon, as Prince of Persia was put on the backburner after Assassin's Creed became popular.