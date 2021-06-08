Here's when to watch Reggie, Kojima, and Geoff at Tribeca Games Spotlight

The first-ever Tribeca Games Spotlight is bringing together some big names from the video game industry to showcase some of the most intriguing upcoming indie games.

Technically part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest instead of E3 2021, this showcase features the games that are Official Selections in this year’s Tribeca Festival as well as some very special guests.

If you’re wondering if this showcase is worth watching just ahead of E3, this is everything you can expect from the Tribeca Games Spotlight as well as when and how to watch it.

When is the Tribeca Games Spotlight start time?

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern on June 11, 2021. As the last day before E3 2021 proper, there are quite a few showcases around this time. While it’s not directly competing with anything at 2 p.m. Koch Media’s Primetime livestream and the IGN Expo showcase will directly follow this event.

Expect to be quite busy watching game events this Friday afternoon! If you care about indie games more than AA or AAA titles, Tribeca Games Spotlight is the event you should tune into, though.

How to watch the Tribeca Games Spotlight

The Tribeca Games Spotlight will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Tribeca’s own website. The links to the livestreams aren’t up just yet, but we will add it below once it’s available. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the event below:

Expect the VOD to be available on Twitch YouTube following the showcase if you can’t watch it live.

What video games are part of Tribeca Games Spotlight?

Unlike many other gaming events at this time of year, we actually have a very clear idea of what to expect from the Tribeca Games Spotlight. The Tribeca Festival is advertising the event as “a digital showcase featuring exclusive gameplay and creator interviews from Tribeca's official selections.” We already know the Offical Selections for this year too:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Lost in Random Sable 12 Minutes Signalis The Big Con Harold Halibut NORCO

We can expect new information and gameplay from these titles during the showcase.

Who are the Tribeca Games Spotlight special guests?

Additionally, Tribeca has also confirmed that lots of special guests will appear during the show. This includes game developers like Hideo Kojima, influencers like Spawn on Me’s Kahlief Adams, and celebrities like James McAvoy. You can check out the full list below:

Hideo Kojima Norman Reedus Sam Lake James McAvoy Kiki Wolfkill Elijah Wood Jen Zee Kahlief Adams Neill Blomkamp Japanese Breakfast Guillermo del Toro Tanya DePass Reggie Fils-Aime Bing Gorden Melissa Joan Hart Geoff Keighley

It’s rare to have such a good grasp on what a video game event will include ahead of its start, but the wealth of information available should make it clear to you whether you want to tune into it or not. If you like learning more about indie games that are doing atypical things, this is definitely one of the shows you’ll want to keep your eye on.