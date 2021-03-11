The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are finally returning to video games with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

In the retro 16-bit era, Konami produced some classic arcade beat ‘em ups based on the franchise. The most famous and lauded of those is Turtles in Time. While the TMNT franchise has stayed relevant over the years with new TV shows, comics, and movies, more recent games like Out of the Shadows and PlatinumGames’ Mutants in Manhatten were lacking in quality.

Thankfully, the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game looks like an enjoyable retro throwback from the developers who worked on the excellent Scott Pilgrim vs. The World game and the publisher behind Streets of Rage 4. This is everything we know about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge following its announcement in March 2020.

When is the TMNT: Shredder's Revenge release date?

Currently, Shredder’s Revenge does not have a release date. The official press release doesn’t include a release window, and the Steam page for the game says ”Coming Soon.” A PR representative for the game tells Inverse that Dotemu and Tribute Games will reveal its launch window at a later date.

Is there a TMNT: Shredder's Revenge trailer?

Yes, and it’s outstanding. The reveal trailer for the game features over a minute of brand new animation clearly inspired by the classic 80s TMNT cartoon. It even features a remix of their classic theme song by Faith No More’s Mike Patton:

While the trailer is mostly animated, we do get to see the game in action at the end. It’s certainly reminiscent of classic sidescrolling beat ‘em ups in the best way possible. The pixel art also looks very fluid and pretty in motion. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long before we see more uninterrupted gameplay.

What platforms is TMNT: Shredder's Revenge’s on?

As of March 2021, Dotemu and Tribute Games have only vaguely said that the game is coming to “PC and consoles.” While we hope the game will come to all current PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, that isn’t confirmed yet. Like with the release date, a PR representative tells Inverse that specific platforms will be revealed in the future.

What is TMNT: Shredder's Revenge’s story?

While the focus in beat ‘em ups is mostly on gameplay, Shredder’s Revenge also tells a new story with the TMNT squad as they fight Shredder, Krang, Bebop, Rocksteady, and the Foot Clan in an effort to stop their latest scheme.

The developers promise that the game will visit many iconic locations from the franchise’s history, so you can expect to fight the foot clan in New York City, the sewers, and even Dimension X.

Who are the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge developer and publisher?

While many details surrounding Shredder’s Revenge are still a mystery, this project is already so exciting because of the teams behind it. Tribute Games is the developer, a studio with a great history of retro-style games like this. Its founders worked on the cult classic and just re-released Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.

At Tribute Games, the team has worked on games like Ninja Senki, Mercenary Kings, Flinthook, and fantastic Mega Man-inspired platform Panzer Paladin. Meanwhile, Dotemu has made a name for themselves as a publisher, reviving classic franchises with games like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Windjammers 2, and Streets of Rage 4.

Needless to say, this project is in excellent hands.