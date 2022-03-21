Netflix has been on a roll with licensed video game adaptations lately and has another project in the works. The company recently announced Tekken: Bloodline, an anime adaptation of the beloved fighting game series starring many of the characters from Tekken 3. This joins the likes of Castlevania, The Witcher, and the League of Legends show, Arcane. Tekken: Bloodline won’t be out for a while, but based on the announcement trailer, there’s a lot we know about the upcoming adaptation.

When is the Tekken: Bloodline release window?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Tekken: Bloodline, only confirming a loose 2022 window. Its release date will likely be announced in the coming months, possibly launching sometime this summer or fall.

It’s also unclear how many episodes will make up the initial season, though Netflix shows typically range from eight to ten. Let’s hope this show gets more than one season, unlike the recent adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

Is there a Tekken: Bloodline trailer?

Tekken: Bloodline does have a trailer that focuses on the characters, story, and gorgeous art and animation. It doesn’t look much like the games in terms of style, but still utilizes the beloved character designs derived from the source material.

Is Tekken: Bloodline an original story?

Kazama fighting back with a heavy kick. Netflix

Based on the marketing material, it seems like Tekken: Bloodline will be loosely based on the games, featuring Jin Kazama from Tekken 3.

The Netflix show will follow Kazama’s journey as he trains for the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Although Kazama was already trained in traditional martial arts by his mother, Jin, he’ll need to do much more to prepare for the trials ahead.

According to the synopsis, Kazama “was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it.”

We can expect Kazama to learn more about his family as he becomes more powerful himself.

The trailer shows footage of Heihachi Mishima training Kazama, preparing him for the deadly tournament. We can infer that Kazama will take on many familiar characters during the course of the show, while also retaliating against those who have wronged him.

Who are the Tekken: Bloodline characters?

The announcement trailer teased the inclusion of many Tekken characters. Netflix

The full list of characters has not been confirmed, and Netflix is likely saving some surprises for the show’s full release later in 2022. The trailer does confirm the inclusion of several characters, such as:

Jin Kazama

Heihachi Mishima

Kazuya Mishima

Leroy Smith

King

Jun Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Ogre

It’s likely the show will feature additional characters from the beloved video game series, along with new ones to round out the cast.