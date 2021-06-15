Smash Ultimate Kazuya release date and moveset for the Tekken fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate kicked off Ninendo’s E3 2021 presentation , and the leading fighter of the show was far from what fans expected. Kazuya Mishima from Tekken will officially be the next challenger to join the roster, and it looks like he’ll operate differently from any other fighter we’ve seen yet.

Below, we detail the latest news with regard to Kazuya’s release date, full moveset, and more.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll !

When is Kazuya's Super Smash Bros Ultimate release date?

We don’t yet know when Kazuya is projected to release, but we’ll presumably learn more during the Sakurai Presents livestream set to take place June 28 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Mario is not safe from Devil’s grasp when Kazuya debuts in Smash. Nintendo/Bandai Namco

Based on the release patterns of past Super Smash Bros. characters, we suspect Kazuya will be live any time within 10 days after that showcase premieres. With that in mind, a release date for Kazuya in early- or mid-July seems about right.

What makes Kazuya a unique fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The main draw for Kazuya’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is that this is essentially the first time a character with a more traditional fighting game moveset will be playable within Nintendo’s unique fighting game. While other similar icons like Street Fighter’s Ryu and King of Fighters’ Terry Bogard exist in Smash Ultimate, their base of attacks was reduced to match all other fighters on the roster.

Kazuya’s Tekken 7 moveset has been mostly replicated within Smash. Nintendo/Bandai Namco

That’s in contrast to Terry, for example, who has similar variations on tilt, attack, and smash like every other fighter, Kazuya features nearly three dozen moves ripped straight from the character’s Tekken 7 command list. Terry and Ryu can perform their most iconic attacks in Smash, but this mirroring of Kazuya appears far more granular.

Ironically, this detailed approach defies Sakurai’s mindset on Smash development as of 2013.

“The biggest feature we look at in Smash Bros. is, ‘What does this character bring to Smash Bros. that other characters don’t?’” Sakurai said in a GamesTM interview nearly eight years ago. “If you look at … someone from a fighting game already, and people like fighting with this character, from my point of view, it’s like ‘This guy does what this guy already does. He fills the role that this character already has. So while you may like this character and he’s interesting, that doesn’t really merge well here.” So, Sakurai has responded by adding Kazuya in a role that’s somewhat similar to the one he currently occupies in his original series.

True to Kazuya’s devilish ways, he also has the ability to transform into a Devil for certain moves as well, such as the iconic Air Inferno. This change will likely further complicate Kazuya’s fighting possibilities.

Kazuya’s Smash Bros. Ultimate moveset

Here’s the full list of Kazuya’s moves, as detailed in the Smash Ultimate section of Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct. We’ll likely get a better idea of how each of these attacks is performed after the Sakurai Presents stream.

Tsunami Kick (Aerial)

Searing Edge

Flash Punch Combo

Steel Pedal Drop (Throw)

Flash Tornado

Nejiri Uraken

Crouch Spin Kick

Twin Pistons

Sternum Smash

Jumping Sobat

Spinning Demon to Left Hook

Dragon Uppercut

Tombstone Crusher

Gates of Hell (Throw)

Wind God Fist

Crouch Jab

Roundhouse to Triple Spin Kicks

Rising Toe Kick (Aerial)

Stature Smash

Crouch Dash

Left Splits Kick

Stonehead (Throw)

Demon God Fist

Oni Front Kick

Double Face Kick (Throw)

Demon Scissors

Jump Side Kick

Demon’s Wrath

Leaping Sidekick

Jumping Knuckle (Aerial)

Air Inferno (Aerial)

10 Hit Combo

Final Smash

Kazuya’s Final Smash is a flurry of beams. Nintendo/Bandai Namco

Predictably, Kazuya’s Final Smash involves the character fully transforming into Devil while a barrage of beams flows out of his body. Those beams will send foes flying in all directions.