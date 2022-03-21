The Witcher Season 3 theories: 4 predictions for Netflix’s fantasy epic

The Witcher took the fantasy epic to new heights in Season 2, pulling fans back into its thrilling adventure story. While Netflix has yet to officially announce when the hit fantasy show will return for Season 3, that doesn’t mean we can’t spend the time in-between seasons speculating about what’s next for Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. (Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 ahead.)

The Season 2 finale may have finally brought The Witcher’s central trio together as a family. But a looming battle awaits them on the horizon. We learn Ciri is Hen Ikeir, a powerful descendant of an elven sorceress. The word about Ciri’s origin starts to spread at the end of Season 2, leading different factions — the elves, the humans, and the mages — to either put out a hit on Ciri or capture her to use her power for themselves.

With that and more to happen, there’s plenty of room to speculate on precisely what could occur in Season 3. Here are four predictions we have for the upcoming season of The Witcher.

4. More Time Travel for Ciri

Freya Allan plays Ciri in The Witcher. Netflix

The Wild Hunt (also called the Wraiths of Mörhogg) are a group of specters that gallop across the sky, typically seen as an omen of warring battles. They are made up of Aen Elle elves from Tir ná Lia who travel to different worlds to enslave people, but once they learn of Ciri’s Elder blood, they set their sights on her.

As The Wild Hunts searches for her, Ciri uses the power from her Elder blood and begins to travel to different worlds, including Aen Elle. We’ve already seen Ciri demonstrate this ability in the Season 2 finale when she, Geralt, and Yennefer followed Voleth Meir through a portal, presumably to Aen Elle.

Ciri’s world-hopping leads to her discovering more about her identity as a Hen Ikeir. Since Season 2 expanded Ciri’s role to follow more of a coming-of-age story, Season 3 will likely continue to allow Ciri time to explore further where she fits in the world (or worlds).

3. A coup of mages

In The Time of Contempt, the second novel in The Witcher saga and the basis for Season 3, a coup amongst the mages will take place as growing conflicts across The Continent continue to unfold.

The end of Season 2 already saw this possibility start to form. As word about Ciri’s Elder blood origins circulates, the different factions across The Continent grow more unsettled. It leads the mages, previously only seen as neutral advisors to the kingdoms, to begin to take sides.

Season 3 will likely see betrayals amongst our favorite characters, leading to our next theory...

Yennefer and Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) in The Witcher Season 2. Netflix

2. The Lodge of Sorcerers

The Lodge of Sorcerers rises from the ashes after the coup destroys the Brotherhood. Started by Philippa Eilhart, the Lodge is a politically independent group of female mages made up of Triss Merigold, Yennefer, Fringilla, and Francesca, who protect the interests of magic.

Even though Season 2 ends with all of these characters on different sides, the looming coup only means the creation of the Lodge is sure to follow. One of the Lodge’s goals is to find Ciri, the main objective for everyone in the upcoming season, particularly for Tissaia.

1. Tissaia vs. Yennefer

There is a growing rift between Yennefer and Tissaia. Netflix

Though Tissaia and Yennefer have had their disagreements, Season 2 significantly played up their mother-daughter relationship, with Tissaia showing more affection for Yennefer than she ever did in Season 1. But Season 2’s finale sets them at odds with each other.

After sacrificing herself for Ciri and thus regaining her powers, Yennefer and Geralt decide their ultimate goal is to keep their new family of three safe. Meanwhile, Tissaia conspires with the Northern kingdoms to kill Ciri because she is afraid of Ciri’s power and doesn’t want Nilfgaard to turn her into a weapon.

While the Netflix series has treated the books more as guidelines than anything, Season 3 could still cover significant elements from The Time of Contempt. That may include Tissaisa ultimately siding with Vilgefortz and eventually having to fight Yennefer.

It’s a confrontation that could genuinely shake up The Witcher’s world. Let’s hope this and more happens whenever the fantasy series returns for Season 3 on Netflix.