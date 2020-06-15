5 best Teamfight Tactics comps to dominate with after the 10.12 update

Teamfight Tactics received its biggest update since the release of Set 3 in March when Riot Games rolled out patch 10.12 to live servers on June 10, which introduced some big changes to the League of Legends-themed auto battler.

Nine champions and two team traits were removed from the game to make room for new units and synergies. Players can read all of the TFT updates in Riot’s patch 10.12 summary, but as a quick recap, here are the units and synergies that were removed and what they were replaced with.

Nine champions were rotated out of Set 3 as of patch 10.12. Mortdog - TFT

The departure of these units also caused the removal of the Void and Valkyries traits, which were key components to many of Set 3’s most powerful team compositions before this patch. But Riot has added three new traits:

Astro: (3) Astro Champions reduce their mana costs by 30.

(3) Astro Champions reduce their mana costs by 30. Battlecast: (2/4/6/8) Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, heal for 70/160/325/600 if below half health, or deal 70/160/325/600 magic damage to the nearest enemy if above half.

(2/4/6/8) Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, heal for 70/160/325/600 if below half health, or deal 70/160/325/600 magic damage to the nearest enemy if above half. Paragon: (1) Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage.

A total of 14 new units were added as well, which have resulted in a massive shift in the TFT Set 3 meta. Here are five of the strongest team compositions in patch 10.12 so far.

5. Protectors

Protectors were added to TFT at the start of Set 3 but were overshadowed by more powerful comps early on, but patch 10.12 has unlocked their true potential. Thanks to a change to the item effect of Warmog’s Armor (grants +1000 HP), you can now abuse the Protectors' trait with Warmog to play the game’s tankiest team at the moment.

Team Traits:

Final Team Composition: Jarvin IV, Xin Zhao, Rakan, Neeko, Ashe, Urgot Lulu, Aurelion Sol

Recommended Items: Warmog’s Armor, Protector’s Chestguard, and Bramble Vest. Focus on getting all three of these items on Aurelion Sol in the late-game. Throw any extra items you have on Urgot or Ashe.

4. Astro Snipers

The Snipers synergy is still a force to be reckoned with after patch 10.12, and pairing them with the new Astro trait can instantly delete enemy units. This is an extremely powerful team comp but it requires a bit more luck to pull off perfectly and heavily relies on getting specific times on Jhin and Teemo, who will be your two big carries.

Team Traits:

Final Team Composition: Caitlyn, Nautilus, Ashe, Jhin, Teemo, Wykong, Gnar

Recommended Items: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, and Giant Slayer for Jhin. Rabadon’s Deathcap and Blue Buff on Teemo. Guardian Angel and any other tank items for Gnar.

3. Cybernetics

Pulling off a 6 Cybernetics team no longer relies on rolling Ekko in the late game thanks to the addition of Vayne in patch 10.12. Going for a full Cybernetics comp is now much more consistent but still requires a decent amount of luck and a careful itemization of your two main carries: Vayne and Irelia.

Team Traits:

Final Team Composition: Fiora, Leona, Vayne Vi, Wukong, Irelia, Ekko, Thresh

Recommended Items: Infiltrator’s Talons, Infinity Edge, and Giant Slayer on Irelia. Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, and Giant’s Slayer on Vayne. Morellonomicon and Ionic Spark for Ekko. You need at least one item on each of your characters for this build, as that is how the Cybernetics trait is activated.

2. Blaster Brawlers

The Blasters and Brawlers composition was strong right at the beginning of Set 3 but slowly fell off as stronger teams yielded better results. Now, it's back to its former glory with a few variations. For starters, your final team will only have two blasters instead of four and the entire strategy revolves around protecting your hard-carry, Jinx.

Team Traits:

Final Team Composition: Malphite, Ziggs, Blitzcrank, Vi, Ezreal, Jinx, Gnar, Gangplank

Recommended Items: Runaan’s Hurricane and Giant Slayer on Jinx. Red Buff for Ezreal and Guardian Angel for Gangplank or Gnar.

1. Mech Pilot Sorcerers

Mech Pilots are still beastly after patch 10.12 but instead of combining them with Infiltrators, players have found pairing them with Sorcerers can be even more devastating. This team is very item dependent and requires players to use Riven as their mid-game carry and item-holder as they wait to roll Gangplank in the late-game.

Team Traits:

Final Team Composition: Zoe, Ahri, Annie, Syndra, Rumble, Fizz, Xerath, Gangplank (sub out Riven).

Recommended Items: Two Rabadon’s Deathcaps and a Guardian Angel for Gangplank. Any tank items on Rumble. Any leftover offensive items on Xerath or Viktor.