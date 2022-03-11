Launch Time
Here’s when you can play Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
How to start playing early.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is nearly here, and it’s shaping up to be a weird experience. This action RPG ditches the turn-based combat from the mainline Final Fantasy games, in favor of a fast-paced hack ‘n slash adventure. Its release date is quickly approaching, but you can actually start playing it early depending on when you buy a copy. Here’s what you need to know about the launch of Final Fantasy Origin, including details about pre-orders, a demo, and its Xbox Game Pass status.
When is the Final Fantasy Origin release time?
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18, 2022, at midnight local time. This means you can purchase a digital copy ahead of time to begin playing right at midnight. Retail copies will be available later on March 18. However, there’s a way you can start playing three days early.
Can you play Final Fantasy Origin early?
You can! Pre-ordering any digital version gives you three-day early access, allowing you to play on March 15 at 12:01 a.m. local time. Note that Epic Games Store customers only have 24-hour early access, beginning on March 17 at 12:01 a.m. local time.
There are a couple of digital options such as the Digital Deluxe and Standard editions, but regardless of which one you purchase, you’ll gain access to a few goodies as long as you pre-order.
These pre-order bonuses include:
- Three-day early access
- Braveheart weapon & Lustrous Shield
- Rebellion weapon
- PS4 theme (PS Store only)
Digital Standard: $60
- Main game
- Digital pre-order bonuses
- Three-day early access
Digital Deluxe: $90
- Main game
- DLC season pass
- Digital artbook
- Digital mini soundtrack
- Digital pre-order bonuses
- Three-day early access
Is there a new Final Fantasy Origin demo?
A free demo is available for Final Fantasy Origin across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. The demo is around 20 minutes long and allows you to carry over progress towards the full version.
You can check out a trailer for the latest demo above, as revealed during the March 2022 State of Play event.
Is Final Fantasy Origin on Xbox Game Pass?
Final Fantasy Origin will not launch on Xbox Game Pass, unfortunately. There are a handful of games from the series on the subscription service, including Final Fantasy X and X-2, Final Fantasy XIII, and XIII-2. With this in mind, it’s possible Final Fantasy Origin will come to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future, but at this time, there are no public plans.