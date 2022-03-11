Here’s when you can play Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is nearly here, and it’s shaping up to be a weird experience. This action RPG ditches the turn-based combat from the mainline Final Fantasy games, in favor of a fast-paced hack ‘n slash adventure. Its release date is quickly approaching, but you can actually start playing it early depending on when you buy a copy. Here’s what you need to know about the launch of Final Fantasy Origin, including details about pre-orders, a demo, and its Xbox Game Pass status.

When is the Final Fantasy Origin release time?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18, 2022, at midnight local time. This means you can purchase a digital copy ahead of time to begin playing right at midnight. Retail copies will be available later on March 18. However, there’s a way you can start playing three days early.

Can you play Final Fantasy Origin early?

You can play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin early if you pre-order any digital edition. Square Enix

You can! Pre-ordering any digital version gives you three-day early access, allowing you to play on March 15 at 12:01 a.m. local time. Note that Epic Games Store customers only have 24-hour early access, beginning on March 17 at 12:01 a.m. local time.

There are a couple of digital options such as the Digital Deluxe and Standard editions, but regardless of which one you purchase, you’ll gain access to a few goodies as long as you pre-order.

These pre-order bonuses include:

Three-day early access

Braveheart weapon & Lustrous Shield

Rebellion weapon

PS4 theme (PS Store only)

Digital Standard: $60

Main game

Digital pre-order bonuses

Three-day early access

Digital Deluxe: $90

Main game

DLC season pass

Digital artbook

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital pre-order bonuses

Three-day early access

Is there a new Final Fantasy Origin demo?

A free demo is available for Final Fantasy Origin across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. The demo is around 20 minutes long and allows you to carry over progress towards the full version.

You can check out a trailer for the latest demo above, as revealed during the March 2022 State of Play event.

Is Final Fantasy Origin on Xbox Game Pass?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will not be available on Xbox Game Pass. Square Enix

Final Fantasy Origin will not launch on Xbox Game Pass, unfortunately. There are a handful of games from the series on the subscription service, including Final Fantasy X and X-2, Final Fantasy XIII, and XIII-2. With this in mind, it’s possible Final Fantasy Origin will come to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future, but at this time, there are no public plans.