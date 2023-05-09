Bethesda’s spacefaring adventure is set to release in just a few months. As September 6 grows closer, bits and pieces of news give us more hints at what to expect in the expansive world of Starfield. The latest tease comes from the ESRB rating for the game, which reveals the role romance will play in Starfield.

The ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) is responsible for regulating and rating video game content in the United States and Canada. The regulatory body revealed that Starfield will be rated M and wrote up a rating summary that gives some insights into specific mechanics, moments, and even dialogue from the upcoming release.

Potential Starfield love interest? Bethesda Softworks

One of the most exciting reveals is that Starfield will indeed feature sex and romance. That doesn’t seem especially groundbreaking for Bethesda RPGs — Skyrim is especially beloved for its relationships. But for a while, it seemed like Starfield might buck that trend. When the Australian Classification Board released its own rating back in March, it categorized the amount of nudity in the game as “Very Mild Impact” and sex as “none” at all.

Imagine our disappointment.

Thankfully, the ESRB’s rating summary notes that “the game contains some suggestive material in the dialogue, and after sharing a bed with characters.” This realistically means the game will not involve anything graphic, but likely a tasteful fade to black. We will also be treated to some notably cheesy dialogue that comes after any special moments.

Choice lines that the ESRB pointed out include, “Life is a sexually transmitted disease that's a hundred percent fatal” and “Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing.” The most astounding bit of dialogue? “I'm all for getting a little wild, but next time let's try it without the jetpacks.” Huh?

More than anything these lines raise more questions than answers. Are we going to be having sex on jetpacks? Also, who is the charming character who brings up S.T.D.s moments after making love? Is this truly the best that one thousand planets have to offer?

Imagine this scene but with a jetpack. Electronic Arts

Whatever the answers to these new questions, players can feel vindicated that there will indeed be romance in Starfield. Maybe this will be the game to dethrone Mass Effect as the definitive space-dating simulator.

In addition to all the kissing in Starfield, the ESRB rating also discussed the use of the in-game drug called Aurora. According to the ESRB, this drug is “prominent in the game, with a section involving players' characters working in an illicit drug lab; players can also obtain Aurora by stealing or buying it from vendors.” This supports the Australian Classification Board’s R18+ rating for Starfield which centered around the prevalence of drug use in the game.

All of this suggests the expected freedom of a Bethesda RPG will be intact in Starfield, letting players approach situations in whatever manner they decide based on the type of character they create. When in combat variety will be the spice of life in combat. You will go up against humans, robots, and aliens while equipped with “guns, lasers, axes, and explosives.”

With sex and drugs, all we need now is some space rock & roll in Starfield. Even without it, the game is sure to be filled to the brim with plenty of ways to occupy the player’s time — jetpacks included.