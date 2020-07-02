You only have a few days left to get one of the best Star Wars games for free

PlayStation Plus subscribers have free access to an ever-changing roster of monthly PlayStation 4 titles. For $9.99 a month, PS4 gamers can download and keep any of these titles forever as long as they claim them before Sony swaps them out for a new set of games the following month. Now that June is wrapping up, one of the decade’s best Star Wars shooters will soon be leaving the PS Plus library as a freebie, so use the Force and claim it before it disappears for good.

Star Wars: Battlefront II will be free for subscribers until Monday, July 6 as Sony prepares a new batch of games for July. The Electronic Arts stormtrooper shooter was marred by a controversial launch in 2017 due to "pay-to-win" style microtransaction, but it has since come “roaring back” after EA changed how aggressively Battlefront 2 relied on loot boxes and microtransactions to make meaningful progress in the online multiplayer arena.

Critics have since walked back their initial negative reviews of the game, and it has since seen a bit of resurgence after a markedly slow release period. Battlefront 2 has struck back and PS4 gamers can enjoy all of the monumental improvements EA has made to the title at no cost.

Battlefront 2 is first and foremost a multiplayer game but its brief, roughly six-hour story campaign does offer a compelling story for Star Wars fans in search of some new lore. The story puts players in the boots of Iden Versio, the head officer of an Imperial Special Forces unit called Inferno Squad.

The events of the game take place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, beginning during the final battle at Endor and concluding several years later with the Battle of Jakku. In other words, the game covers the final years and months of the Galactic Civil War, which is a time period that before then hadn't been covered all that much in digital media forms. (It also takes place only a few short years before The Mandalorian Season 1.) Prominent characters from the original trilogy appear, including the trio of Han, Luke, and Leia, along with Lando Calrissian and others.

The accompanying Resurrection story DLC overlaps with The Force Awakens, exploring the critical role that Iden Versio's daughter Zay plays in the Resistance of the new trilogy while also explaining a bit behind how the First Order conscripted so many new stormtroopers for its army. The Battlefront II story campaign, while short and peppered with sporadic bits of fan service, tells a genuinely compelling story with memorable characters

All of the narrative parts of the game were developed by Motive Studios, the same group behind the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons dogfighting sim. Battlefront II incorporates aerial space battles along with third-person action in both the campaign and multiplayer, so it'll offer a good preview for what to expect in Squadrons.

On the multiplayer side of things, Battlefront II has nine different game modes players can jump into with their friends or with other online players. These game types widely vary. Some are co-op objectives where a team fends off computer-controlled enemies to defend a point of interest. While others are massive starship battles that support up to 40 simultaneous players. You can play as different types of generic Star Wars characters — like a Rebel soldier or stormtrooper — before upgrading in a match to more iconic heroes like Rey, Kylo Ren, or even classic heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Battlefront 2 packs a little something for every kind of Star Wars fan, so grab it while it’s free before it disappears like so many Jedi have done before.