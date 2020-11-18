How to unlock all 19 suits in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales features 19 different superhero suis for its titular character to wear when he's fighting crime in Manhattan. While some are given to the player automatically as part of the story and others are very easy to unlock with the game's upgrade currencies, others require quite a bit more work.

Each costume in Spider-Man: Miles Morales also comes with a unique mod that will enhance Miles' superhero toolkit in some way. Once unlocked, these mods can also be applied to other costumes.

We've broken down what every single costume and mod is in the game and how you can get them.

Sportswear Suit

This is the suit that Miles is wearing at the very start of the game as he does not yet have a professional superhero outfit. As such, you don't have to do anything to unlock this costume and will be locked into wearing it until the option to change costumes is available.

Great Responsibility Suit

The Great Responsibility costume is a story-based one that Peter gives Miles as a parting gift. Fittingly, players receive it for completing the mission called "Parting Gift." This should be one of the first suits that you gain access to, but it doesn't come with any special suit modes or abilities.

Classic Suit

The classic suit is the main one for this interpretation of Miles Morales, and it's been used in the game's box art and marketing. It's a story-contextual suit, and you'll get it during the mission "Time to Rally." This is technically the suit the game wants you to use, but you can have some fun and equip some of these other suits for the late-game cutscenes.

Winter Suit

This suit is adorably gifted to Miles by the deaf street artist Hailey after players complete the "We've got a Lead" side quest. It's your reward for completing the major sidequests in the Friendly Neighborhood app, so be sure to do those before you beat the game.

Uptown Pride Suit

This is a late-game unlock for players that are able to complete every single sidequest given to them through the Friendly Neighborhood app. Wear this one if you want to let people know that you beat a lot of what the game had to offer.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

The stylish Miles Morales 2020 suit is your reward for completing all of Peter's Spider-Training Missions that are scattered around New York. Specifically, complete sidequest "The Final Test" at the end of this series of missions to gain access. If you've never played a Spider-Man game before and are learning the game through these side missions, this is a good suit to work towards.

Programmable Matter Suit

Completing the "Matter Up" mission that being after you clear out every Underground Hideout and Roxxon Lab in New York will net you this suit, which adapts Underground tech into a spidey suit.

Purple Reign Suit

While Prowler is unfortunately not playable in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, this suit comes pretty close. To get this costume, you'll have to finish the sidequest "Back to the Beginning." This happens after you complete all of Prowler's Sound Sample scenarios around New York.

Unlocks the Reclaimer mod, which replenishes 1 gadget ammo when performing a melee stealth takedown.

Bodega Cat Suit

One of the game's earliest quests has the player save a cat named Spider-Man. After the main story is completed, you can visit Teo's Bodega and unlock this outfit. It's one of the game's best as the cat will sometimes come out of the bag and help Miles Morales fight during combat finishers.

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

This suit was a pre-order bonus, but can still be unlocked in-game. Check out Inverse's dedicated guide if you want to know how to get this.

It unlocks the mod called Vibe the Verse , which can be used to mimic the aesthetic of another Earth within the Spider-Verse.

Homemade Suit

This is one of the first costumes that requires a certain level and number of activity tokens and tech parts to unlock. For the Homemade Suit, players need to be Level 5 and spend 8 activity tokens and 1 tech part. Its mod, Power Pitcher , makes thrown items deal more damage.

T.R.A.C.K Suit

This stylish costume is purchasable at level 6 with 10 activity tokens and 1 tech part. It comes with a mod called Untrackable that makes Miles take less damage from ranged attacks.

Animated Suit

The animate suit is similar to the Into the Spider-Verse one, though its look is more similar to that of the Marvel's Spider-Man TV show. It requires players to be level 7 and 20 activity tokens and 4 tech parts. The Stronger Webs special ability makes web stuns last longer.

Brooklyn Visions Academy Suit

If you want Miles to wear his school outfit on top of his Spider-Man costume, you'll need to be level 8 and spend 12 activity points and 1 tech part. The Trick Master mod that comes with it gives Venom Power if players perform air tricks.

Crimson Cowl Suit

This suit requires players to be level 9 and spend 14 activity tokens and two tech parts. The Ghost Strike special ability prevents enemies from hearing web-strike takedowns if you're camouflaged.

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

The S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit requires players to be level 10 and use 6 activity tokens and 2 tech parts to get it. The Vemon Overclock mod that comes with it gives you more Venom energy as your health decreases.

The End Suit

At level 11, you can get this suit by using 16 activity tokens and 2 tech parts. Its Steady Focus special ability makes camouflage decrease more slowly if you're not moving.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

The Miles Morales 2099 suit is a late-game unlock as you need to be level 12 and spend 14 activity tokens and 3 tech parts to get it. The suit comes with Venom Suppression Resistance , which decreases the rate of Venom suppression and gets rid of the bola grappling Miles if you camouflage.

Spider-Training Suit

One of the final suits you'll unlock is the Spider-Training Suit as it isn't available until New Game+. Once you're in that mode, spend 20 activity tokens and 1 tech part to get this one. It comes with Power Transfer , which lets players turn unused camouflage energy into Venom Power.