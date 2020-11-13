How to unlock the Spider-Verse suit in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

It's time to suit up. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales gives its titular character plenty of different costumes to wear, and most of them reference comics and other Miles Morales appearances across different mediums. The most notable costume of the bunch is the one based on Miles' costume in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This suit is more cartoonishly cel-shaded than the game and can even be modded to move at a frame rate akin to the movie's animation and add comic book-like graphics as Miles defeats his enemies. There are two ways for players to gain this costume and its enhancements, though only one is possible now that the game is out.

Here are the two ways you can claim the Into the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Option 1: Unlock the Into the Spider-Verse costume in-game

This costume is unlockable in-game for players that are willing to put in the effort. To even have a chance to unlock the costume, players will have to be level 13. Players level up by completing objectives and fighting enemies, so you'll naturally level up by playing through the game. But you might not hit this level until later on in the main story, so you may have to grind away at missions to level up.

That's a good idea regardless, as players need the currency gained from side objectives in order to purchase the costume.

The Into the Spider-Verse suit in Miles Morales will cost players 18 Activity Tokens and 4 Tech Parts. Activity Tokens are earned when players complete a side mission, while Tech Parts are found in The Underground's caches and clearing out enemy hideouts throughout New York City.

Once you have the required materials and are at level 13, highlight the suit in the costumes menu and choose to unlock the suit. Once you do this, the Into the Spider-Verse suit and the "Vibe the Verse" and "Bam Pow, Wham!" mods will automatically unlock. You can equip the costume and any time and even put those mods on other suits if you want.

Option 2: Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

While it's impossible to get the costume this way now, the Into the Spider-Verse costume was a pre-order bonus for those that put money down on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales or the game's Ultimate Edition early.

If you did pre-order but just haven't played the game yet, the Into the Spider-Verse suit should unlock automatically once you get to the point where you can access different costumes, which is fairly early.

If you don't have it, that means you'll have to earn the Into the Spider-Verse suit and its abilities in-game in the way listed above. Still, it's worth the effort as this costume and its mods are memorable additions for anyone that's a fan of Sony's classic superhero movie.