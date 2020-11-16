How to get the Best Fries in Town trophy in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Like the real New York City , the metropolis presented in Spider-Man: Miles Morales has some rich secret history if you know where to look. You'll be rewarded with a trophy and a short tribute if you visit certain locations. In the original Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, you could visit the grave of Peter Parker’s deceased Uncle Ben for a small reward.

And in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can visit a statue dedicated to Spider-Man's late creator, the legendary Stan Lee. If you can find it, you'll earn the bronze trophy, "Best Fries in Town."

Here's how you can find the memorial.

The Stan Lee memorial statue is located to the left of Mick's Dinner. In the original game, Lee portrayed a kindly fry cook at the restaurant that provided sage advice to Peter Parker. You can still find Mick's Dinner in the Upper West Side. Take the Subway to Central Park West and walk the short distance to the diner.

Use this map below for exact coordinates. The white arrow is the exact location of the diner.

Best Fries in Town location. Insomniac Games

If you're having trouble finding it, you can use the "X" button to mark a custom location on your in-game map.

Once on the block, you should be able to easily spot the massive statue. If you're having any trouble finding it, press R3. That will cause the statue to be highlighted in gold, making it even easier to spot.

Once you're close enough, you can interact with the statue. Miles will say a few words in awe of Stan Lee's life, and you'll earn the Best Fries in Town trophy.

There's also a plaque with a short inscription honoring Lee's many achievements in the comic book industry.

Mick's Dinner and the statue of Stan Lee. Insomniac Games

"Dedicated with love to the man who nourished the hearts, minds, and souls of True Believers everywhere," The plaque reads. "Excelsior!"

Stan Lee was instrumental in creating comic books as we know them today. In addition to Spider-Man, Lee helped create many of Marvel's biggest heroes like Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Hulk, and Iron Man. Lee also aided in creating superhero teams like The Avengers, The X-Men, and The Fantastic Four. It's safe to say that without Lee, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have a fairly different roster or quite possibly be non-existent.

Lee died in 2018 at age 95. This is one of the many real-world tributes that Insomniac included in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. After the credits roll, there's a short tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before his passing in August 2020.