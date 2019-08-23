Everything you need to know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man for Sony’s PlayStation 4 is hands down the best Spider-Man video game ever released. Its developer Insomniac Games might not have snagged the coveted Game of the Year Award in 2018, but it gave every Spidey fan the realistic, web-swinging action they’ve always wanted out of a game about their favorite superhero. And Insomniac is by no means done there.

The launch of the PlayStation 5 just over the horizon and since Sony acquired Insomniac back in August 2019 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been all but officially announced. But when could everyone’s favorite arachnid hero make his glorious comeback?

The exact date for a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reveal still remains unclear, but thanks to a financial report from Sony published in February 2020, we know that a Spidey sequel seems like one of the company's top priorities. The filing disclosed that the company had paid $229 million for Insomniac, which speaks volumes about how important Sony considers the developer when it comes to next-generation plans.

After all, Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 13.2 million copies worldwide as of July 2019 and was later named the PS4’s best-selling exclusive by market researcher Mat Piscatella in December 2019.

It's inevitable, but what do we actually know about the sequel? Here's all the evidence that has surfaced about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5.

When could Marvel's Spider-Man 2 be announced?

Sony rescheduled its PS5 event from June 4 to June 11 out of respect for the worldwide protests against police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hasn't even been rumored for the event, but it isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

Sony stated in a blog post that the event will be a "pre-taped program" that will give gamers a "first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday." Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 definitely won't be launching anytime soon, but a teaser trailer could still arrive on June 11.

When is the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date?

Spider-Man PS4 was released in September 2018 and was announced at E3 2016, more than two years before its release. It took Insomniac roughly four years to create, with development beginning in 2014. That means fans of the game might need to wait at least a few years before they even hear about the sequel.

Sony and Insomniac have yet to officially announce anything about a sequel, but if Insomniac began development of the sequel this year (that’s a big if), we might not see a release until 2023 if it takes just as long to make as the original.

It’s possible that a sequel might actually be done quicker, seeing as Insomniac has refined one of its proprietary game engines to support the game’s open world. But with the next-generation PlayStation 5 expected in mid-to-late 2020, the developer might need to make some tweaks to its technology to make the most out of the new hardware.

A sequel will likely arrive, but we'll have to wait. Marvel Entertainment

What consoles will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 be released on? PS4? PS5?

The sequel will almost certainly be released exclusively on the PS5, because of the short time left in the current console generation and how much of a hit it was for the PS4.

Sony even released a limited-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle when the game was launched. It could do the same thing with the PS5 to boost sales and convince games to pick the new PlayStation instead of an Xbox Scarlett, which the potential new Spider-Man game will almost definitely not be playable on.

Who are the new heroes in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Spoilers ahead.

Based on the ending of Spider-Man PS4 we know that New York City will gain new hero in Miles Morales. Right before Peter Parker’s final battle with Dr. Otto Octavius, Miles is bitten by a an OsCorp genetically modified spider, imbuing him with the same spider-like power Peter has.

Months after Peter’s destructive encounter with Octavius, Miles reveals his powers to Peter prompting him to reveal his own. This moment is a pivotal development between the two characters and lays the groundwork for a Peter to become a mentor for Miles, much like the dynamic between the two in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Gamers already got to play a few levels as Miles in Spider-Man PS4, now it seems they’ll be able to swing around New York with him as well. To top it off, Miles might even gain unique superpowers that Peter doesn’t have.

Miles revealing his powers to Peter at the end of Spider-Man PS4. Insomniac Games / Sony

What other powers could Miles have in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Mary Jane Watson is responsible for unknowingly carrying the spider that bit Miles out of Norman Osborne’s lab when she sneaks in. During that mission, two big hints about the kind of powers the Spider could have given Miles are revealed.

In the room where the spider sneaks onto MJ’s shoulder, players can interact with a screen that details two strains of spider DNA. One synthesized for “Active Camouflage” and another for releasing an “Electro-Kinetic Blast.”

These are two abilities that Miles uses in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well as his appearances in Marvel comics. He’ll seemingly be able to use them in combat in Spider-Man 2 as well.

MJ discovering what powers the spider that bit Miles has. Insomniac Games / Sony

Who are the villains in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Much like Miles’ rise as a potential hero in the sequel, the ending of the first Spider-Man leaves hints of two potential villains for its sequel: Green Goblin and Venom.

The game leaves Norman in a dark place, he’s resigned as mayor of New York and his growing increasingly desperate to find a cure for his son, Harry Osborne, who has a terminal illness. It becomes increasingly clear that Norman is spiraling into madness. The vast amounts of wealth and lab technology he has access to allow him to pursue more extreme measures to help his son.

When MJ sneaks into his lab, she also discovers a prototype mask, blueprints for a hovercraft, and three purple grenades. The signs are clear as day that Norman is developing the Green Goblin persona, his hoverboard, and his signature Pumpkin Bombs.

MJ discovers blueprints for what will likely be the Green Goblin's mask and hoverboard. Insomniac Games / Sony

While Norman seems to be undergoing a villainous turn to the Green Goblin, Harry could be the sequel’s Venom. Fans were up in arms about the exclusion of Spidey’s alien suit as an alternate skin, but Insomniac Creative Director Bryan Intihar said they had good reason to leave it out.

“I think something like that suit deserves its day in the spotlight and I think just making it an unlockable suit wouldn’t be doing it justice,” he said in September 2018 interview. “I think it’s one of the best stories in Spider-Man. It’s a complex story that story needs to be told and it needs to be told in the way that Insomniac would tell it.”

Harry could be the best character to tell that story with seeing as his and Peter’s relationship is one of the most mysterious in the game and is only really addressed through various journal entries and Easter eggs.

Harry in his father's stasis tank. Insomniac Games / Sony

The game leaves off with Harry in critical condition and his father places him inside of a stasis chamber with a black, web-like substance encasing his body. The black goo is extremely similar to the symbiote fans have seen in the Spider-Man comics and films that bring Venom to life.

To top this off, Sony re-introduced Venom into the cultural conversation with last year’s movie, featuring Tom Hardy as the classic Spidey villain. With a Venom movie sequel in the works, it makes sense to capitalize on that interest by making him a primary villain in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.