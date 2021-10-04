There’s one more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter yet to come. During the September 2021 Direct, Nintendo announced that the last DLC character would be revealed during a Smash Ultimate presentation hosted by series creator Masahiro Sakurai. The presentation is called Mr. Sakurai Presents, and who better to take a deep dive on the newest fighter? From its start time, to how to watch, and what to expect, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Smash Ultimate DLC fighter reveal.

When is the Smash Ultimate Direct October 2021 start time?

The final Smash Ultimate Mr. Sakurai Presents will air on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. Eastern and will be streamed live.

How to watch the Smash Ultimate Direct October 2021

Masahiro Sakurai is the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series. Nintendo

You’ll be able to catch the final Mr. Sakurai Presents for Smash Ultimate on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The presentation will be immediately archived on the channel, meaning you can watch (or rewatch) it later on.

What to expect from the Smash Ultimate Direct October 2021

Smash Ultimate DLC consists of beloved characters from other franchises. Nintendo

The final Mr. Sakurai Presents will feature a reveal for the last Smash Ultimate fighter, along with its release date, and the debut of new Mii Fighter costumes. The event will last roughly 40 minutes, presumably with details on the last fighter’s move set, stages, and music. Because this is the last character in the Fighters Pass 2 and it doesn’t look like there will be a third, we may also receive overall updates on where the franchise goes from here. Will Smash Ultimate still receive ongoing updates — and for how long? Will a new Smash Bros. game ever be released?

More pressing, however, is the identity of this final character. There is plenty of speculation out there from Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, to Fortnite’s Jonesy, and even Waluigi. Many of these predictions make sense and are plausible given the history of Smash Ultimate.

Over the weekend prior to the presentation, Sora began trending on Twitter, as the community rallied in support of the character’s inclusion. Later on, Sakurai himself took to Twitter to say, “Whether you’re a Smash Bros. player or simply love games, make sure to tune in.”

“You may not know the new fighter, or it might be different from your personal expectations, Sakurai said (as translated by PushSusIn). “BUT, we hope you enjoy this game show and the broadcast itself! I really enjoyed recording the broadcast.”

Given Sakurai’s comments, it’s unclear if the final DLC fighter will be well-known or obscure. With it being the last character, we might expect Nintendo to go out with a bang, so we’ll have to wait and see. Perhaps icons like Crash Bandicoot or Halo’s Master Chief fit the bill.