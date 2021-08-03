Halo Infinite wrapped up its first technical preview on the weekend of July 30, leaving eager Spartans hungry for the next phase of the beta.

Until now, publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries had left much of their rollout plans under wraps, but here’s what we know about the date, time, schedule, and expected contents of the upcoming demo.

We’ll also outline the registration steps for those who may not be part of the Halo Insider program.

When are the Halo Infinite Flight 2 preview dates?

As indicated in an email sent out to Halo Waypoint subscribers on the evening of September 20, the next two Halo Infinite test flights are set to take place September 23-26 and September 30-October 3 respectively.

The next flights for Halo Infinite start September 23 and Sepember 30, with different weekends highlighting Arenas and Big Team Battle. 343 Industries/Microsoft

Unlike the first flight, which offered suggested queue times for participants to follow, the next two tests will be a bit more prescribed. Guardians must log in during these hours:

Weekend 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Weekend 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Matchmaking for the specific modes won’t start until the second day of the test at the above-listed time, but those with access to the demo will be able to enjoy Weapon Drills, training, customization options, and basic Battle Pass interfaces through the duration. The demo will become available for download September 23.

What are the Halo Infinite Flight 2 game modes?

The next Technical Preview is split into two weekends, with a different mode being highlighted each weekend. Starting September 24, Halo Insiders will have access to 4v4 Arenas mode. The following weekend, starting October 1, participants can enjoy the larger 12v12 Big Team Battle mode.

How do you sign up for the Halo Infinite Flight 2?

If you have your sights set on playing the next flight for Halo Infinite, you’ll have to be a Halo Insider first. Microsoft

Players must have registered for the Halo Insider program by September 13 to participate in the next Halo Infinite flight. In other words, if you’re trying to register to play following the recent content announcements from 343, you’ll likely have to wait until the next round of testing to see what Halo Infinite multiplayer is all about. Follow the steps below to claim your spot for the next test.

Go to the Halo Insider website and select “signup.” Press the button to “sign in” to your Xbox live account, and enter your Microsoft Account credentials. Select “yes” to let Halo Waypoint access your Xbox Live info. Select “yes” to confirm your age as 18 or older. Select “yes” to accept the Halo Insider Program Confidentiality Statement. Click the button that says “join the program.”

You’ll then have to fill in many additional details such as your preferred email, Google Play account, and location. You can also tell Microsoft which Halo games you’ve played and which you prefer. To our knowledge, these answers don’t seem to impact your eligibility to participate in the next flight for Halo Infinite.

On the next screen, you’ll be able to opt-in for console and PC flighting opportunities by providing your availability in terms of days and times. Fill in this info as you see fit. When all is finished, you’ll be sent an email welcoming you to Halo Waypoint. By working through these steps ahead of time, you should be guaranteed a slot in the third round of tests, even if that’s not very helpful to you this particular weekend.

Halo Infinite comes to Xbox and PC on December 8, 2021.