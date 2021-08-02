Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode , and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone.

As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”

This, if true, would be what the announcer says at the start of a multiplayer match, just like “Slayer!” or “Capture the Flag!” Microsoft has yet to confirm the validity of this claim, but based on what we know so far, a battle royale mode in Halo Infinite would certainly make sense.

Although developer 343 Industries has shot down rumors about a Halo Infinite battle royale mode in the past, things could have changed since then. And if the game does have a battle royale mode, it could pose a major threat to Warzone, a game with very little competition, despite an onslaught of issues.

A rising tide lifts all boats

Halo Infinite’s battle royale could be more accessible and might steal some of Warzone’s thunder. Microsoft

The battle royale space has certainly gotten crowded in recent years with the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite this, Warzone is one of the most successful, reaching over 100 million players since it debuted in March 2020.

Sure, this is a far cry from Fortnite’s 350 million registered users, but Activision’s target audience isn’t exactly the same. Because of this, Warzone doesn’t have much competition in the battle royale space, causing many of its biggest issues to get swept under the rug. But this could change if Halo Infinite plays its cards right.

Halo has always been an accessible series, allowing players to jump into a multiplayer match and still have fun without needing to grind for certain weapons, attachments, or perks. Mechanically, it’s straightforward, and that simplicity holds true as part of Halo Infinite’s July 2021 technical preview.

Warzone on the other hand isn’t so easy to get into. It has numerous progression systems, with complicated weapon stats that could steer newcomers away. It’s also a game that requires you to level up each and every weapon to maximize its effectiveness in order to stand a chance against the competition.

It’s highly unlikely a new Warzone player would quickly grasp all the intricate systems — at least without the help of a veteran to show them the ropes. Sure, you could learn the ins and outs of the game over time, but this could be a lengthy process.

Halo Infinite could use this to its advantage, showcasing a battle royale mode that would be easy to figure out, without being crowded by complicated mechanics. And in turn, this competition could be the motivation Activision needs to make much-needed Warzone improvements.

Room for improvement

Despite its popularity, Warzone is plagued with issues. Activision

Aside from the argument about accessibility, Warzone has some fundamental issues that have gone unaddressed for a long time. Halo Infinite could capitalize on this by launching in a better, more refined state, which could incentivize Warzone users to stop playing.

Warzone’s biggest problem in its current state is its overabundance of cheaters. These players use third-party software to see through walls and auto-lock onto opponents in-game. It has gotten so bad, that many users have stopped playing the regular Verdansk battle royale mode in favor of the smaller Rebirth Island map, which has fewer cheaters.

The most disappointing thing is that Activision and Raven don’t seem to have plans to address this problem. Sure, hundreds of thousands of cheaters have been banned, but since Warzone is free-to-play, those users can simply create new accounts, artificially increasing the game’s player base in the process.

It should go without saying that cheaters are not welcome in any game — especially one as popular as Warzone. Microsoft and 343 Industries have a major opportunity on their hands if Halo Infinite and its rumored battle royale mode immediately launch without all the flaws of Warzone.

Halo has had its fair share of problems over the years, but typically its gameplay is always top-notch. Given just how much time Halo Infinite has been in development, it could very well be the competition Activision needs to fix Warzone’s most egregious issues.