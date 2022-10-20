After a decade , Silent Hill is back with not one, but three new games. Konami hosted a Silent Hill Transmission, finally announcing more projects in the series, including Silent Hill: Townfall. This upcoming game aims to do something different, while staying true to the essence of the franchise. This game is still early in development, but Konami and its partners gave us a few details about the upcoming project. But what exactly is Silent Hill: Townfall, what studio is developing it, and when can we expect to play it? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Silent Hill: Townfall release window?

Currently, Annapurna Interactive has yet to publicly announce any sort of release window for Silent Hill: Townfall.

Given the sheer number of Silent Hill projects in the works, Konami will likely want to space things out to give fans a steady trickle of games to enjoy over the next few years. It’s likely Townfall won’t launch until well after the Silent Hill 2 remake, possibly as late as 2024 or 2025.

Developer NoCode Creative Director Jon McKellan said the team will be hard at work for a while but says the team will show more in 2023.

Is there a Silent Hill: Townfall trailer?

There is a teaser trailer, yes! However, it doesn’t necessarily give a great representation of what you’ll actually be doing in the game. It does offer a sense of Townfall’s tone, and overall style, but beyond that, it’s a barebones look at the upcoming game.

McKellan did say he recommends watching the trailer again to see what you might’ve missed, implying there are Easter Eggs hidden within.

Who is the Silent Hill: Townfall developer?

Silent Hill: Townfall is a partnership between Konami, publisher Annapurna Interactive, and developer No Code. Konami, Annapurna Interactive

Silent Hill: Townfall is a collaboration between Konami and Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind Stray, Outer Wilds, and Neon White. No Code Studios, best known for Stories Untold and Observation will serve as developers on the project.

McKellan says, “It’s a real honor for us to bring a new title to this series that both respects the source material, but also does something a little bit different with it.”

What is the Silent Hill: Townfall gameplay like?

At this point, it’s not totally clear how Townfall will play, but it will no doubt be spooky. As shown in the teaser trailer, short snippets of disturbing imagery, including a closeup of a pocket CRTV. It’s possible this game will implement many ideas from past entries such as exploration and puzzle-solving.

For now, there’s no shortage of Silent Hill games to look forward to over the course of the next few years.