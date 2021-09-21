Sea of Thieves has evolved into one of Microsoft’s biggest hits. Rare’s cooperative open-world pirate adventure has sent players on exciting quests for gold, and even introduced us to Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. But now, a new challenge awaits with Season 4.

Sea of Thieves Season 4 has plenty to look forward to, giving players the ability to visit The Sunken Kingdom, along with new ways to earn loot, and Siren strongholds to infiltrate.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves Season 4.

When is the Sea of Thieves Season 4 release date?

The new season of Sea of Thieves launches with a wealth of things to do. Microsoft, Rare

You can begin playing Season 4 on Thursday, September 23, across Xbox and PC. This comes as a free update, so all you have to do is own a base copy of the game (or play it via Xbox Game Pass) to get started.

Is there a Sea of Thieves Season 4 trailer?

There is a trailer, and it showcases all the new features coming with Season 4. It’s a six-minute trailer that’s packed with details about the forthcoming season, so strap in and get ready to set sail.

Sea of Thieves Season 4 new features

The quest for loot is no-doubt at the forefront of season 4. Microsoft, Rare

There’s no shortage of things to do as part of the latest season, including new quests, and a boatload of cosmetics to unlock. Though many other seasons have sent players to various islands, this one focuses on underwater exploration.

The main attraction is the new Siren Shrines, which pose “unique challenges and threats,” but reward players with plunder and loot upon completion. There are six of them total, and if they’re anything like the Tall Tales from Season 3, we’re in for a treat.

Siren Treasuries are also new, and are more combat-focused than the Siren Shrines. Based on the trailer, Treasuries will pit players against waves of enemies, and those who survive will be rewarded handsomely. Just make sure you utilize the new Merfolk Statues to keep your loot safe, as enemy pirates might pay you a visit before you can reach your ship.

The mysterious Breath of the Sea reward during season 4. Microsoft, Rare

As part of Season 4, players will gain access to new voyages, which are hidden in Coral Message in a Bottles scattered around the world. Keep your eyes peeled for these bottles, because the players who complete the voyages are rewarded with the Breath of the Sea — which grants you with “great rewards.”

Players will also gain access to new commendations, and some are tied to the Sunken Sorrow ship set (including a ship cosmetic, scar, and weapon set), though it’s unclear how difficult these parts will be to earn.

The exclusive Coral Curse cosmetic set can also be unlocked, but only for pirates who can “put together all the pieces of the Sunken Kingdom’s past.” We’ll see how that plays out once Season 4 drops.

As with each season, this one comes with 100 new tiers of goodies to unlock, which are free to all players. You can look forward to earning the Siren’s Wrath ship parts, along with an onslaught of other cosmetics.

Sea of Thieves Season 4 Plunder Pass

Although most of the contents of Season 4 are free, a new Plunder Pass will also be available to purchase, featuring 11 pirate emporium items. This will cost around $10 when it launches. Some of the new cosmetics are Halloween-themed, though we imagine Rare will have much more in store once October 31 rolls around.