Everything we know about Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja's new samurai epic

One of the highlights of the September 2022 State of Play was the announcement for Rise of the Ronin, an all-new action game in the works at Team Ninja. This open-world action RPG sends players to 19th-century Japan, on a harrowing journey with a deep story. Although this game won’t launch for a while, there’s still a lot we know about it, including its release window, some story details, and even information about its gameplay. Here’s everything we know about Rise of the Ronin.

When is the Rise of the Ronin release window?

Rise of the Ronin will launch sometime in 2024, at an unspecified date. The game’s director, Fumihiko Yasuda said this game is “undoubtedly the most ambitious and challenging project” the studio has ever created, so hopefully, it sticks to its targeted release window.

Its development started in 2015, so by the time it launches, it will have been in the works for nearly a decade.

Thankfully, there are plenty of games of the same ilk to enjoy in the meantime, like Elden Ring and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Who is the Rise of the Ronin developer?

Team Ninja is leading the development of Rise of the Ronin. This studio is best known for working on fast-paced action games like Nioh. Sony

This game is in development at Team Ninja, the Japanese studio best known for the Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, and Nioh games. In addition, Sony XDev is assisting with Rise of the Ronin’s production, while Sony serves as publisher.

What are the Rise of Ronin platforms?

This upcoming game is a PS5 console exclusive, meaning it won’t come to other systems like Xbox or Nintendo Switch. However, Rise of the Ronin will likely come to PC, just like many other Sony-published games such as Days Gone and Marvel’s Spider-Man. It’s unclear if and when a PC version will launch, but you can at least count on playing it on PS5.

Is there a Rise of the Ronin trailer?

There is, yes! This trailer was shown during the September 2022 State of Play event, which revealed the game. It was mostly a cinematic trailer, though it did include what appeared to be gameplay — though, it’s unclear if these segments will remain in the final product.

What is the Rise of the Ronin gameplay like?

Combat is a main focus in Rise of the Ronin, with various ways to engage with your foes. Sony

Rise of the Ronin is a third-person open-world action RPG, with an emphasis on combat. This is in line with many other Team Ninja games, which focus on fast-paced action. Based on the trailer and screenshots, this game seems like a mix between Assassin’s Creed and Ghost of Tsushima, emphasizing exploration, fluid combat, and cinematic gameplay.

There’s a shot in the trailer that depicts the main character jumping from a tall structure with a glider, similar to the traversal in Breath of the Wild. You’ll also get to travel via horseback and on foot. One screenshot depicts a character using a firearm, so it seems there are various ways to battle your foes — not just with a sword.

Given Team Ninja’s experience developing action games, we have no doubts Rise of the Ronin will feel great to play.