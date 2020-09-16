PS5 vs Xbox Series X price breakdown: Which model to pick

After months of speculation , Sony and Microsoft have finally revealed pricing details for their next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S. But with two versions of each console, it's easy to get confused about which one of the four is the best choice.

Perhaps you're not looking to buy a console for yourself, but you're looking for a gift for a friend, significant other, or family member. In that case, we've added a few handy bullet points to each section with our opinions about which console is best suited to each type of gamer.

Here's what you need to know about all four new consoles to make the best choice for your priorities and budget.

The PS5 Standard Edition, with optical disc drive. Sony

PS5 Standard Edition price breakdown

The PS5 Standard Edition costs $499. Inside the box, you'll get the console, power cable, and DualSense controller.

Both versions of PS5 are also bundled with Astro's Playroom, a 3D platformer designed to show off some of the haptic feedback trickery of the DualSense controller.

Here's a rundown of the specs.

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz (variable frequency) Custom RDNA 2

RAM: 16 GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Frame rate up to 120 fps

Resolution up to 8K

4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Storage: 825GB SSD

Here's who should get a PS5 Standard Edition:

You're a big fan of Spider-Man, God of War, Last of Us and other Sony-exclusive IP

You like having physical copies of games

Players with a spotty internet connection

You don't want to buy expandable storage later

You don't care about backward compatibility for older games, or are content to play them on other platforms

The PS5 family of products, with the Digital Edition shown third from left. Sony

PS5 Digital edition price breakdown

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399. Inside the box, you'll get the console (no disc drive!), power cable, and DualSense controller.

Here's a rundown of the specs:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz (variable frequency) Custom RDNA 2

RAM: 16 GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Frame rate up to 120 fps

Resolution up to 8K

Storage: 825GB SSD

Here's who should get a PS5 Digital Edition:

Fans of Sony-exclusive IP

Folks with robust internet connections

You don't mind buying expandable storage or deleting games as your library grows

Price is an issue and you'd like to get a Series S or X at some point too

You don't care about backward compatibility for older games, or are content to play them on other platforms

One big distinction between the PS5 and Xbox Series X models that's worth underscoring here: the hardware in the two PS5 models is exactly the same — all that's missing is the disc drive. This is not the case with the two Xbox models. If you get a Series S, you will compromise on processing power and graphics.

The all-black Xbox Series X. Microsoft

Xbox Series X price breakdown

The Xbox Series X costs $499. Inside the box, you'll get the black Series X console, power cable, and one black wireless controller.

Here's a rundown of the specs.

CPU: Eight-core 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT) custom AMD 7nm

GPU: 12 teraflops 1.825GHz (locked)

RAM: 16GB GDDR6

Frame rate up to 120 fps

Resolution up to 8K

HD Blu-Ray disk drive

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

The Xbox Series X is technically a more powerful machine than the PS5. It will support up to 8K resolution and 120 FPS when it comes to the frame rate. It also packs more onboard storage than any PS5 model, with a 1TB SSD drive.

Here's who should get an Xbox Series X:

Existing Xbox diehards and Halo fans

You want to use previous-generation Xbox peripherals

Fans of fast-paced shooting, racing, or sports games

Folks with slow internet connections; you'll need that disc drive

You like collecting or displaying physical copies

Gamers who don't care about Sony exclusives, but do care about specs

You plan to use this as your primary console for third-party games

A side-by-side comparison of the Xbox Series X and Series S. Microsoft

Xbox Series S price breakdown

The Xbox Series X costs $299. Inside the box, you'll get the white Series S console, power cable, an HDMI cable, and one white wireless controller.

Here's a rundown of the specs:

CPU: Eight-core 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT) custom AMD 7nm

GPU: 12 teraflops 1.825GHz (locked)

RAM: 16GB GDDR6

Frame rate up to 120 fps

Resolution up to 8K

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

For the same price as a Nintendo Switch, the Series S will run games at 1080p, 120 FPS. It also supports ray-tracing. It's less powerful than the Xbox Series X, but still compatible with Game Pass and all the exclusives that will come to Microsoft's next-generation system.

Here's who should get an Xbox Series S: