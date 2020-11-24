7 best Black Friday 2020 deals on PlayStation games, consoles, accessories

As the end of the year fast approaches, stores across the United States are preparing their biggest deals of the year for Black Friday. And given how recently next-gen consoles launched, the demand for a PlayStation 5 has never been greater.

This swath of deals includes some mighty fine steals for beloved PS4 classics, but you can also claim some of the latest games for cheap or add some amazing accessories to your collection. If scouring through various sites seems bothersome, then don't bother.

We've done the hard work and uncovered seven amazing deals that you can't miss this Black Friday on PlayStation games and accessories — but also your best chance at claiming a PS5 this week.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our editorial team.

7. Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 was a game so nice, Atlus sold it twice. Royal is a re-release of the original game with a boatload of new additions. The JRPG has added a third semester, rounding out a full calendar year to extend beyond vanilla P5’s truncated timeline. There are new Confidants, locations, activities, plot lines, and more dating sim/RPG hijinks. The re-release also comes packed with every bit of DLC from the original.

If you need more information, read our review.

While it normally goes for a full $60, you can pick it up right now for just $20.

6. Razer Kraken Headset

When you're playing multiplayer, you've got to rely on your eyes, ears, and mouth to get ahead of the competition. You need to hear your enemies approach and immediately inform your teammates. Alas, such a thing can be impossible without the proper setup. What's a good pair of headphones if you can't even hear enemy footsteps? A shoddy mic could garble a crucial message like "Behind you!" to sound like "bees, heinie, or stew?"

With the Razer Kraken, you'll hear all the essentials and more. You'll feel like superman with this pair of aural allies by your side. For the holiday season, you can pick up these headphones for just $49.99. That's $30 less than their normal asking price. You can't go wrong here.

5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla might feel like it released just last week, but the Viking romp came out two whole weeks ago. That fortnight is just long enough to for the game to get its very first sale. You can pick up the latest Assassin's Creed game for just $48, 20 percent less than the usual asking price.

If you're looking for a big holiday game to spend some time playing, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the game for you. The game features an absolutely massive amount of activities. You can just get lost in the side activities for numerous afternoons.

You can read our full review.

4. PlayStation Plus

If you're a gamer that likes to challenge yourself by facing other gamers online or cooperating with others, you need PlayStation Plus. The service is a requirement for everyone that hopes to play online. All members are gifted free games every month that they remain a member. Those that own the PS5 also have access to a massive collection of classics to enjoy at no extra cost via the PlayStation Plus Collection.

If you own a PlayStation of any sort, there's no reason not to be a member other than price. That's why this holiday season, Sony is lowering the barrier for entry. You can pick up PS Plus for 25 percent less than usual, placing it at a crisp $44.99 for an entire 12-month subscription. Not too shabby.

3. The Last of Us 2

If you're yearning for your family this holiday season or you just want a darn good post-apocalyptic narrative, The Last of Us 2 should be your jam. In-game, characters can blame a viral outbreak for not getting enough quality time with their family and they constantly feel the scars from that situation. It'll also force you to reckon with your actions as one seemingly good choice could easily go astray if you have the wrong motive.

Don't just take my word for it, The Last of Us 2 has been nominated for numerous awards and it's considered of the greatest games of the last generation. You can pick it up for just $30.

You can read our full review.

2. 2TB External Hard Drive for PS4

If a significant chunk of your gaming library is digital, you’ve already likely found that onboard storage space on your console is at a premium. That’s unlikely to change given the storage capacities of PS5 and Xbox Series X, so if you want to bring your older games over to your next-gen hardware, additional storage is a must.

This is 15 percent cheaper than usual and perfect to store some games on in preparation to transfer to your PS5 Their small size makes them easy to sock away into a drawer or cupboard when you’re not using them too.

1. The PlayStation 5

While Sony's latest console isn't technically a deal, it's likely what the gamer in your life is hankering for this Holliday season as they stare at the hallowed shelves of their media cabinet. Alas, it's hard to come by Sony's latest media monster. This Black Friday, it'll be in stock in a few locations.