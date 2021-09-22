Pokémon Unite just welcomed millions of new players, but it also opened the door to one of the most dreaded annoyances in gaming: the data transfer.

On September 22, the Pokémon MOBA was finally released on iOS and Android. It came out on Nintendo Switch back in July, so players had plenty of time to get used to Pokémon Unite ahead of its mobile release.

Avid players have already purchased and unlocked several items and Pokémon over the last two months, so they’ll want to carry over all of that progression to the new ports of Pokémon Unite. Thankfully, there is an easy way to transfer that data.

The first thing Pokémon Unite players will want to do when they boot up the game on mobile is connect their Switch account. Follow these three steps, and you can transfer your progress to mobile in just a couple of minutes.

Step 1: Choose to Transfer Access to Data

Don’t create a brand new account if you already played Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company

As soon as players install, boot up, and update Pokémon Unite, the game greets players with two options: Create Account or Transfer Access to Data. New players should choose to create an account. Those that played Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch should choose the second option.

Make sure you do not create a new account, otherwise you won’t have access to any of the progression (or purchases) you made on Nintendo Switch. After you choose the right option, it’s time to connect your account.

Step 2: Log in to a connected platform

After choosing “Transfer Access to Data,” players must link the game to the account with the needed data. There are four options here:

Nintendo Account Facebook Twitter Pokémon Trainer Club

Connect one of these accounts to the mobile version of Pokémon Unite. The Pokémon Company

Any of these options should work if you’ve linked them to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Unite in the past. Those unsure about what to pick should choose the Nintendo Account option, as that is guaranteed to have the Pokémon Unite data that you want to transfer to mobile.

After choosing whichever option works best, the game will bring players to a sign-in page. The account will connect once players log in.

Step 3: Confirm the data transfer

After you log in and connect an account with Pokémon Unite progress, you’re almost done. The game will display the account’s Trainer Name and level and confirm that the player wants to transfer access to the save data one last time. Choose “OK,” and all of the data will transfer.

Choose OK to complete the data transfer! The Pokémon Company

Those who follow those steps correctly will now have cross-progression between the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of Pokémon Unite. This isn’t a one-way transfer either, so the next time you log into Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch, the progress you made on mobile will be accounted for. That includes the free Aeos tickets, Pikachu Unite License, and Festival Style: Pikachu outfit that all mobile players get.