Everything you need to know about the Pokémon Unite mobile version

Pokémon Unite makes its way to Android and iOS in September , which means fans have approximately one month until the popular Switch MOBA can be played on most mobile devices. Below, we outline all you need to know about the launch including the precise mobile release date, potential rewards, and how to pre-register to download the app as soon as it launches.

When is the Pokémon Unite mobile release date for Android and iOS?

Announced during the Pokémon Presents livestream on August 18, the mobile version of Pokémon Unite is expected to be released on September 22. It doesn’t appear that there will be any major regional rollout differences in the United States at this time.

Sylveon is coming to Pokémon Unite in the near future. The Pokémon Company

Can my phone run Pokémon Unite on mobile?

Here are the latest minimum specs for Pokémon Unite on mobile, courtesy of the app’s product pages on Google Play and the App Store.

Android

The product page simply says “varies with device” for now, but we imagine more details on minimum requirements will be revealed closer to launch.

For reference, here are the minimum requirements for several Pokémon apps that are currently available.

apps that are currently available. Pokémon GO : 6.0+

: 6.0+ Pokémon Quest : 4.4+

: 4.4+ Pokémon Home : 6.0+

: 6.0+ Pokémon Magikarp Jump : varies with device

: varies with device Pokémon Cafe Mix : 6.0+

: 6.0+ Pokémon Shuffle: 4.1+

In other words, it looks like Android 6.0 or 7.0 seems like a fairly safe baseline until The Pokémon Company offers more specifics on supported devices.

iOS

Requires iOS 10.0 or later on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

Generally speaking, it looks like Pokémon Unite will be able to run on a wide variety of modern and fairly old devices.

Is there Pokémon Unite crossplay?

Yes. The Pokémon Company has confirmed that mobile and Switch players will be able to play Pokémon Unite together. We’re not sure what this means with regard to cross-progression on the two platforms, but we’ll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

How to pre-register for Pokémon Unite mobile

Even though Pokémon Unite doesn’t release until September 22, it’s possible to pre-register for the app now so you’ll start downloading it as soon as it becomes available in your region. Here’s how to do it.

Android: Go to the Pokémon Unite Android page while logged in with your Google account and press the button to “pre-register.” Press “OK” to confirm.

Android page while logged in with your Google account and press the button to “pre-register.” Press “OK” to confirm. iOS: Search for Pokémon Unite on your device’s App Store and tap the button to pre-order.

What are the Pokémon Unite mobile pre-registration bonuses?

In order to get trainers hyped for the mobile release of Pokémon Unite, The Pokémon Company has offered the community at large a few incentives for pre-registrations. Here’s what they are.

If 2,500,000 players register, the Pikachu Unite License can be yours. The Pokémon Company

2.5 million+ pre-registrations - Unite License: Pikachu

5 million+ pre-registrations - Special Festival Style - Pikachu Holowear

In all likelihood these rewards will probably be unlocked whether the thresholds are actually hit or not, but it doesn’t hurt to contribute by putting in your registration. These rewards can be claimed by logging in to the mobile version of Pokémon Unite by October 31 at 11 p.m. Eastern provided they are unlocked.

Holowear Pikachu can be earned after 5 million pre-registrations. The Pokémon Company

While those rewards are coming later, there’s one bonus that can be unlocked today through August 31. Play the game on Switch between now and then, and you’ll get a Unite License for Zeraora. Zeraora can be used on the mobile version once that version is available.