Playing Pokémon Unite with friends is about to get a lot more interesting. Currently, players can just group up in the lobby, forming a private match if they have enough players. It’s functional, but a little clunky. Thankfully, that’s about to change on September 22.

Pokémon Unite is finally coming to iOS and Android, and a significant update is dropping alongside those ports. Instead of focusing on game balance, this update will add many new features and unlockables to Pokémon Unite. One of these features is Unite Squads , which will vastly improve the multiplayer experience with clan-like features.

This is everything we know about the Pokémon Unite update that will drop alongside the game's mobile versions.

What are the Pokémon Unite mobile patch notes?

From Call of Duty to Knockout City, most multiplayer games strive with “clan” or “crew” systems that allow like-minded players to connect and play the game together. Pokémon Unite is finally adding a feature like this with Unite Squads .

“Trainers can create their own squads or search for already-existing squads to join and connect with other players,” the feature’s description in a press release says. “By choosing squad tags that others can search for, like-minded Trainers can find each other easily.”

The Unite Squad feature appears in the trailer.

Players will be able to customize their Squad’s name, description, and tags. Unite Squads can have up to 30 players, and an in-game squad chat will help squads organize when they want to play matches. This feature will make playing with friends a smoother experience, which should add to the longevity of Pokémon Unite.

Of course, it’s not the only new feature coming in this mobile launch update. A press release confirms that the update will add a special mission to unlock Zeraora, while a post on the game’s website confirmed the following changes:

Full cross-platform play and account linking across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Link an account, and play with the same account across both platforms.

New in-game events in which you can get super item enhancers that can upgrade a held item to grade 30. We’ve also made it easier for all Trainers to get item enhancers.

New held items to introduce fresh strategies.

The introduction of Unite squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squadmates.

A second battle pass, which will feature all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects.

The rollout of some limited Spectator Mode features.

Support for multiple new languages.

When is the Pokémon Unite mobile update release time?

At 5 p.m. Eastern on September 21, Pokémon Unite will go offline for maintenance. The plan is for the game to come back online at 3 a.m. Eastern on September 22 . At that point, the update is available, and you can start playing an improved version of Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

What updates are coming to Pokémon Unite in the future?

Mamoswine and Sylveon are confirmed for the game and were even in the trailer for this update but still don’t have release dates themselves. In a post on Pokémon Unite’s website, Producer Masaaki Hoshino teased some of the other updates that are coming in the future.

“We’ll continue to add more playable Pokémon and make balance adjustments to both Pokémon and the maps,” he said. “Trainers can anticipate new battle passes, themed events, and other compelling content to make Pokémon Unite even more fun and rewarding. Additionally, we’re developing a new mode of play designed to level the playing field for all Trainers, regardless of their held items’ grades.”

Considering that Pokémon Unite has some pay-to-win elements, knowing that an upcoming mode will not account for those buffs is exciting. It should also pair well with Unite Squads, as everyone in one will be able to play together on an even playing field.