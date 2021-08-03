Pokémon Unite patch notes reveal a shocking nerf

Pokémon Unite is about to get its first major balance update, and it’ll nerf the game’s most overpowered monster.

For constantly evolving multiplayer games like Pokémon Unite, updates that modify character’s skills and shift the game's balance are common. On August 4, Pokémon Unite is getting its first major post-launch update, and it could have some major effects on the game as a whole.

Not only is the game testing out a new feature that would make it more viable as a competitive esport, but this update nerfs one of the best Pokémon in the game as well. While we will not change our tier list just yet, it will be exciting to see how the meta shifts following the update.

This is everything we know about the first significant balance patch for Pokémon Unite.

What are the Pokémon Unite patch notes?

The patch notes for Pokémon Unite mostly go over balance changes for various Pokémon and their moves. The most notable shift is a nerf to Zeraora’s Unite Move, Plasma Gale. This ability constantly damaged anyone near the mythical Pokémon and is part of what made Zeraora a top-tier Pokémon that is incredibly difficult to deal with.

This ability has been nerfed to deal less damage, so more Pokémon will have a shot at taking on Zeraora one-on-one. Its Wild Charge move has been buffed to deal more damage and cooldown faster, so the top-tier Pokémon will still likely be a threat as it zips around the stage.

Other than that, the patch notes mention but don’t delve into bug fixes and reveal a limited-time Spectate feature. Spectate mode will let players watch matches that they aren’t actively playing, and it is an important addition if Tencent and The Pokémon Company want to form an esports scene around the game.

The developers will only enable this feature for a couple of days as the developers test it out. The most important part of this update is all of the balance changes coming to Pokémon Unite, which you can check out below.

Charizard

Flamethrower: Cooldown reduced; effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Fire Punch: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Fire Blast: Cooldown reduced; effect on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Talonflame

Acrobatics: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Aerial Ace: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Aerial Ace+: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Fly: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased; effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Petal Dance: Move Upgrade

Solar Beam: Cooldown reduced

Unite Move Verdant Anger: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Absol

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Sucker Punch: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased; effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Sing: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Dazzling Gleam: Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard: Cooldown lengthened; HP restoration decreased

Cotton Spore” Cooldown reduced; effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened; this move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened

Unite Move Cotton Cloud Crash: HP restoration decreased

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased: Attack

Blaze Kick: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Feint: Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Gengar

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Hex: Move Downgrade

Dream Eater: Move Upgrade

One of the game’s best Pokemon is getting nerfed. The Pokemon Company

Zeraora

Spark: Bug Fixes

Wild Charge: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased; cooldown reduced

Unite Move Plasma Gale: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Cramorant

Whirlpool: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Dive: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Machamp

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Cross Chop: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Close Combat: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch: Bug Fixes

Bone RushBug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning: Bug Fixes

When is the Pokémon Unite update release time?

The Pokémon Company and Tencent have confirmed that this update will drop at 3 a.m. Eastern on August 4, 2021. The update should automatically install on Nintendo Switch as long as you have closed out of the game. Once your game updates, you can jump back in and see how all of the changes have really shaken Pokémon Unite up.

The Spectate feature will only be in Pokémon Unite for a limited time. It will be there from when the update is released until 3 a.m. Eastern on August 6, 2021. Make sure you play the game during that window if you want to check the Spectate feature out.