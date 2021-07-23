How to get Zeraora in 'Pokémon Unite' — and why you need to ASAP

Early adopters of Pokémon Unite can get a special reward!

To thank players that had faith in the Pokémon MOBA from the start, The Pokémon Company and Tencent are offering a special Pokémon as a bonus to anyone who plays the game early. The reward? A Unite License for Zeraora, a Mythical Pokémon from the 3DS games Pokémon Sun and Moon.

While this is a somewhat obscure choice, Zeraora is really powerful in Pokémon Unite if it’s used properly. As it’s available almost immediately to anyone who picks up the game right now, avid players should redeem Zeraora’s Unite License ASAP.

Here’s how to do it in three relatively easy steps.

How to get Zeraora in Pokémon Unite

While any player can get Zeraora right now, the Mythical Pokémon is only available for a limited time: You’ll have to download Pokémon Unite and complete the following steps by 10:59 a.m. Eastern on August 31, 2021. If you have Pokémon Unite downloaded and are playing before that date, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Press X on the main menu

As soon as you create your character and make your way to the main menu of Pokémon Unite, you can start the process of obtaining Zeraora. The first thing you’ll need to do is open a sidebar menu. By simply pressing the X button on your Nintendo Switch, a menu with a whole lot of options will appear

Step 2: Make your way to the Mail submenu!

The sidebar menu serves as a hub for a lot of important features, from character customization to practice battles! Toward the bottom of the menu, just above the Settings option, you’ll see the option to choose the “Mail” submenu. This is where messages from the developers or special gifts will show up, so this is the menu you want to open.

Step 3: Redeem the Launch Bonus

After opening the Mail submenu, you should automatically be on the System Message tab. You should see two messages title “Welcome to Aeos Island” and “Launch Bonus.” You’ll want to choose the one that says launch bonus. Click the A button on your Nintendo Switch to and you’ll redeem the Zeraora Unite License launch bonus. You did it!

How to get Zeraora, visualized These images will walk you through where to go if you want to get Zeraora. This is the menu you should open by pressing the X button. Pokémon Navigate to the mail submenu The Pokémon Company Make your way to this menu The Pokémon Company Choose launch bonus in the System Messages tab. The Pokémon Company Click to redeem the special gift The Pokémon Company Zeraora’s Unite License is yours! The Pokémon Company

For those who don’t play and redeem this free Pokémon by August 31, the developers do promise that they will add it to the game later as a reward for completing some special mission. As that’s months away, it’s worth just obtaining Zeraora now and saving yourself from the hassle later.

Zeraora is a great character to use in Pokémon Unite too! It deals a lot of damage very fast and can be quite dangerous in the right hands. As such, it’s worth getting this Pokémon while you can, even if you don’t plan to choose them right away.