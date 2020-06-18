Pokémon Isle of Armor Dojo upgrade guide and Watt farming strategies

The Pokémon Isle of Armor DLC includes numerous lucrative side tasks, like searching for Digletts and exploring the island for Max Mushrooms. However, no DLC objective will streamline your ascension to power more than upgrading your dojo. After completing the initial three trials, Mustard's wife, Honey, will request Watts from you to help add some amenities to the dojo. These improvements can be a massive boon to upping your team and provide rewards across the board. Here's everything you need to know

Every Honey dojo upgrade in Isle of Armor

5,000 Watts – A hairstylist is made available at the dojo.

10,000 Watts – A broken Rotomi terminal is added to the dojo.

20,000 Watts – The Rotomi is fixed.

30,000 Watts – A basic vending machine, letting you purchase battle items for cheap is added to the dojo.

40,000 Watts – Soda Pop is added to the vending machine.

50,000 Watts – Lemonade is added to the vending machine.

100,000 Watts – Refrigerator can be used to collect camp cooking ingredients like Fruit Bunch, Moomoo Cheese, Large Leek, and Sausages.

200,000 Watts – EV boosting items (Protein and Iron) are added to the vending machine.

300,000 Watts – Calcium and Zinc are added to the vending machine.

400,000 Watts – HP Up and Carbos are added to the vending machine.

500,000 Watts – Dojo League card background is unlocked

800,000 Watts – Honey’s League Card is unlocked

1,000,000 Watts – Battle Honey in a 1v1 Pokémon Battle. Her team consists of Blissey, Galarian Darmanitan, Salazzle, Gallade, Togekiss, and either Venusaur or Blastoise depending on who you didn't choose earlier in the DLC.

3,280,000 Watts – You'll go on a walk with Honey, concluding in obtaining her Rare League Card.

Nintendo

Two ways to farm Watts in Isle of Armor

Honey's massive three-million Watt requirement might seem a little daunting. However, you can swiftly overcome her various benchmarks using a few farming techniques to find Watts without much hassle.

1) Use the raid respawn exploit

In the early days of Sword and Shield, an exploit that allowed you to near-instantly refresh each raid den made the rounds. This exploit still has yet to be patched and can make you nearly 100,000 Watts in 10 minutes. All you need to do is follow the exploit guide until you reach the purple raid den light and then continue to refresh the den by changing your date. If you've beaten the game, this process will earn you 2000 Watts on every refresh. Still, getting to three million might take quite a while.

Two burly boys with a single smallfry Nintendo

2) Spend Armorite Ore on Digging Pa

One of the new items in Isle of Armor is Armorite Ore. Like Heart Scales in mainline Pokémon adventures, Armorite Ore is mostly used to pay move tutors. You can also use it to hire Digging Pa (father of the Digging Brothers). You can pay him seven pieces of Armorite Ore to excavate massive quantities of Watts on your behalf. One run could net you anywhere between 20,000 and 300,000 Watts.

With that many Watts, getting through Honey's numerous milestones shouldn't be an issue. Armorite Ore can be obtained by completing Max Raid Battles or by speaking to Digging Pa's wife, Digging Ma. She will spawn randomly all over the island, but pinning her down will yield at least three Armorite Ore, making it all worth it.