After nearly decade, Pikmin is back with an all-new mainline installment, titled Pikmin 4. Nintendo revealed the new entry during the September 2022 Direct, which featured an appearance from series creator Shigeru Miyamoto. The Pikmin 4 announcement didn’t give us a ton of information, but it did come with a nifty little teaser trailer and even a release window. But what can we expect from the forthcoming sequel and when can we play it? Here’s what you need to know about Pikmin 4.

When is the Pikmin 4 release date?

Pikmin 4 will launch on July 21, 2023.

Pikmin 4’s lengthy development cycle goes back nearly a decade. In 2015, series creator Shigeru Miyamoto told Eurogamer that work on Pikmin 4 was nearly finished. However, in 2019, Nintendo insider Emily Rogers said the development of Pikmin 4 had restarted, which would explain the long wait between entries. Pikmin 3 launched for the Wii U in 2013 but came to Nintendo Switch as an enhanced port in 2020.

Is there a Pikmin 4 trailer?

There’s more than one trailer, yes! The first one doesn’t quite give us any major details, but it does show off some of the new game’s art.

The latest trailer from the February 2023 Nintendo Direct gives us a release date, a sneak peek at the gameplay, and some implications about the Pikmin 4 story. It still leaves fans with many questions, though.

What are the Pikmin 4 features?

Pikmin 4 will allow you to play from the perspective of the Pikmin. Nintendo

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Pikmin 4, but one thing Nintendo did confirm is that you’ll be able to play it from the perspective of the Pikmin themselves.

During the Nintendo Direct, Miyamoto explained how the Switch will make it much easier to control and command the Pikmin in the forthcoming sequel. In previous entries, it was sometimes difficult to select a specific Pikmin and command them to certain locations, all while racing against the clock.

Pikmin 3 allowed players to easily keep track of all units with the use of the Wii U Gamepad, but since the Switch only has one screen, it’ll be interesting to see how Pikmin 4 will function.

It’s a safe bet Pikmin 4 will still prioritize real-time strategy and puzzle elements — likely with an emphasis on time, just like past installments.

Who are the Pikmin 4 characters?

Oatchi is a good boy. Nintendo

Pikmin 4 stars at least four astronauts, including the main one with long brown hair leading the pack in the February trailer. This protagonist didn’t have a name, but two of their companions did: Shepherd and Collin. It’s unclear how their roles differ from one another. We’re still waiting on the names of the other two astronauts — and of other characters that might appear in the game.

Players also cooperate with a canine-like companion named Oatchi. Oatchi can charge through walls and drag smaller enemies with his mouth. However, the full extent of his abilities haven’t been explained yet.

What are Ice Pikmin?

Ice Pikmin beating up a frozen bug. Nintendo

Ice Pikmin are a new type of Pikmin that will debut in Pikmin 4. These frigid fellas have crystalline bodies that can freeze things when enough of them work together. In the February trailer, packs of Ice Pikmin can be seen freezing big bugs into ice sculptures and liquid surfaces into solid ones.

What are the Pikmin 4 platforms?

Pikmin 4 is confirmed for Nintendo Switch. Since it’s a first-party Nintendo game, you shouldn’t expect it to come to PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

It’s possible it will come to whatever Nintendo’s next console is — similar to the way Pikmin 3 launched for Wii U and then Switch. But at this time, Pikmin 4 is only confirmed for Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4 will launch on July 21, 2023.