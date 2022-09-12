When to watch the September 2022 Nintendo Direct — and what to expect

Nintendo typically hosts a Direct presentation every September and that trend will continue in 2022. That’s right a proper Nintendo Direct — which features new game reveals and details about previously announced projects — will take place this week. Given the numerous reports about this Direct, it’s shaping up to be a major showcase, with a slew of exciting reveals for Nintendo Switch players. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Direct, including its start time and what to expect from it.

When is the September 2022 Nintendo Direct date and time

The Nintendo Direct will air on September 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo took to Twitter to confirm the upcoming Direct. Nintendo

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct will debut on the company’s official YouTube channel. Nintendo will livestream the presentation starting at 10 a.m. Eastern, but you can also catch it as a standard video after the show concludes — so no need to worry if you miss the live version.

What to expect from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

The Metroid Prime trilogy will supposedly come to Switch sometime soon. Nintendo

Nintendo confirmed the Direct will focus mostly on Switch games launching this winter. The show will last around 40 minutes and is labeled as a standard Nintendo Direct as opposed to a Partner Showcase or a Mini. That’s all the official information we know about the show, but a number of leaks and reports point to a massive presentation.

One leak — from GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb (as relayed by Video Games Chronicle) — indicates that two Zelda ports including The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will make appearances during the Direct. GamesBeat Editor Mike Minotti also said the Nintendo Direct will feature “the name of the next Zelda game,” which we’ve referred to as Breath of the Wild 2 since its reveal.

Considering Nintendo said this Direct will “mostly” showcase games launching in the winter, and since BotW 2 is supposed to launch in the spring, its inclusion during the Direct would make sense, even if it's just a title reveal.

The other rumor is that Nintendo will announce remakes/ports of the Metroid Prime trilogy, which have supposedly been in the works for years. According to Grubb, the first Metroid Prime game will receive more of a remake treatment, while its two sequels, Prime 2: Echoes and Prime 3: Corruption are planned as HD ports/remasters. With Metroid Prime 4 still in the works, Nintendo will likely want to build hype by re-releasing the first three games on Switch.

Aside from that, it’s possible Nintendo will show off more of Bayonetta 3, Harvestella, and maybe even announce a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was delayed earlier this year due to the war in Ukraine.