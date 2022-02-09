Nintendo is notorious for keeping some of its beloved franchises dormant for years (and sometimes decades). Think of series like F-Zero, Golden Sun, and Kid Icarus. That’s why it was so exciting and surprising when Nintendo announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a remake collection of the first two games for GBA. This turn-based tactics series is reminiscent of Fire Emblem, but with a vastly different aesthetic. Here’s everything we know about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

When is the Advance Wars 1+2 release window?

When Nintendo first announced the collection, it gave it a December 2021 release date. However, Advance Wars 1+2 was delayed to Spring 2022. Currently, it doesn’t have a specific release date, but it’s likely Nintendo will spill the beans very soon, possibly at the February 9 Nintendo Direct.

What type of game is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will use the same grid-based system from the original games. Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a collection featuring remakes of Advance Wars and its sequel Advance Wars: Black Hole Rising for Nintendo Switch.

This is a turn-based tactics series that features a grid system, wherein you must move your troops across a battlefield to defeat enemies. Although the games prominently incorporate armies, tanks, and depictions of war, the art style is colorful and vibrant, making it more approachable, especially for younger audiences.

The main characters include Andy, Max, and Sami, each with their own abilities. For instance, Andy can repair units on the battlefield.

In the remakes, you can expect enhanced visuals, an updated soundtrack, and quality of life improvements from the original GBA games.

Intelligent Systems was the team that developed the first two games for GBA, but WayForward is in charge of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

Nintendo may be testing the waters with this collection, gauging interest to see if it would be worth developing a brand new entry in the series. This is a common practice among video game publishers, especially when it comes to older franchises.

Is there an Advance Wars 1+2 trailer?

There is a trailer and you can watch it above! It shows off the new visuals and sounds, along with gameplay footage. Though, keep in mind, the trailer still has the old December 3, 2021 release date, which is not correct anymore.

You can also check out the Nintendo Treehouse Live event, featuring nearly 30 minutes of Advance Wars 1+2 gameplay.

What are the Advance Wars 1+2 platforms?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2 will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Since the series’ debut for the Famicom in 1988, it has only been published on Nintendo platforms and that will continue with the remake collection in 2022.

What is the Advance Wars 1+2 co-op status?

Advance Wars 1+2 will include four-player multiplayer functionality, allowing users to join forces to take on enemy AI. You’ll be able to play online, as well, though players will, of course, need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. Local multiplayer will be supported, too.