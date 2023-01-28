One of the most time-consuming activities players can pursue in Persona 3 Portable are the requests given to the protagonist by the Velvet Room attendant, either Elizabeth or Theodore. While players will already spend plenty of time trying to romance side characters and get the highest grade in class, these requests are essential to maxing out your relationship with the Velvet Room attendant. Still, they aren’t always clear about how you can fulfill the myriad of requests. Here is a complete guide on all of the 80 requests from Elizabeth and Theodore in Persona 3 Portable.

Retrieve 1 Beetle Shell.

The item is found of Floors 6-15 of Tartarus as a drop from Grave Beetles.

Deadline: 5/7

Retrieve the first old document.

Received by reaching the top of Thebel Block before the Full Moon .

Deadline: 5/7

Bring me pine resin.

Get item from Yukari on 5/2.

Deadline: 5/7

The Velvet Room attendants ask a lot of the protagonist. Atlus

I'd like to visit Paulownia Mall.

Take Elizabeth/Theodore on a date.

Deadline: 5/31

I'd like to sip a Muscle Drink.

You can buy this item at the Pharmacy.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 3 Old Lanterns.

Item dropped by Phantom Mages on Floors 17-24.

Deadline: 6/6

Retrieve the second old document.

Received by reaching the middle of Arwa Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 6/6

Bring me a handheld game system.

Get item from Junpei on 5/14.

Deadline: 6/6

Bring me a triangular sword.

Get item from Mitsuru on 5/26.

Deadline: 6/6

Create Jack Frost with Dia.

Fuse Pixie and Unicorn.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 1 Lead Medal.

Item dropped by Wealth Hands in Thebel Block.

Deadline: N/A

Create Valkyrie with Tarukaja.

Fuse Forneus with Yomotsu Sikome.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 5 bronze Figurines.

Item dropped by Bronze Dice on Floors 41-46

Deadline: 7/5

Retrieve 3 Snake Scale.

Item dropped by Lustful Snakes in Arqa Block.

Deadline: 7/5

Retrieve the third old document.

Reach the top of Arqa Block by the full moon.

Deadline: 7/5

Many of the requests require you to explore Tartarus. Atlus

Bring me a protein not for pros.

Get the item from Akihiko on 6/16

Deadline: 7/5

Bring me a glasses wipe.

Get the item from Ikutsuki on 6/20

Deadline: 7/5

Bring me a Christmas Star.

Get item from Fuuka on 6/27

Deadline: 7/5

I'd like to visit Iwatodai Station.

Take Elizabeth/Theodore on a date.

Deadline: 7/5

Retrieve 1 Goggle-eyed Idol.

Purhcase at Shinshoudu Antiques.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve the shell of a man.

Get the Anatomical Model at the school Laboratory.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 1 Steel Medal.

Item dropped by Treasure Hand in Arqa Block.

Deadline: N/A

Create Oberon (Lv. 17+).

Fuse Jack Frost with Alp and then level.

Deadline:

Bring me strong medicine.

Talk to Mr. Edogawa when you have the Sick or Tired status.

Deadline: N/A

I'd like some funky school music.

Found in the school PA Room.

Deadline: 8/4

Retrieve 5 Relic Fragments.

Item dropped by Creation Relics on Floors 65 - 77.

Deadline:

Retrieve 3 Greasy Gears.

Item dropped by Wild Drive in Yabbashah Block.

Deadline: 8/4

Retrieve the fourth old document.

Reach the middle of Yabbashah Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 8/4

Retrieve 1 Bronze Medal.

Item dropped by Supreme Hands in Yabbashah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Create Vetala with Maragi.

Fuse Pyro Jack with Jack Frost and Narcissus.

Deadline: N/A

Create Orthrus with Dodge Slash.

Fuse Valkyrie with Queen Mab and Ares.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 5 Tiara's Hair.

Item dropped by Shouting Tiaras on Floors 102 - 113.

Deadline: 9/3

Retrieve 4 Knight's Reins.

Item dropped by Champion Knight in Yabbashah Block.

Deadline: 9/3

Retrieve fifth old document.

Reach the top of Yabbashah Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 9/3

I'd like to visit Naganaki Shrine.

Take Elizabeth/Theodore on a date.

Deadline: 9/3

Retrieve 1 Platinum Watch.

Purchased at the Police Station.

Deadline: N/A

I'd like a drink with my sister's name.

Go and eat a meal at Que Sera Sera.

Deadline: N/A

Completing all the requests will send you throughout Persona 3 Portable’s world looking for items. Atlus

Create Oumitsunu (Lv. 33+).

Fuse Flauros with Oberon and level.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 1 Homunculus.

Purchase at Shinshoudo Antiques.

Deadline: N/A

Find me a beautiful tile.

Go to Mahjong Club “Red Hawk”.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 1 Silver Medal.

Item dropped by Opulent Hand in Tziah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 5 Empress's Mirrors.

Item dropped by Elegant Mothers on Floors 126 - 138.

Deadline: 10/2

Retrieve 3 Gold Handguards.

Item dropped by Hakurou Mushas in Tziah Block.

Deadline: 10/2

Bring me a fruit knife.

Get the item from Shinjiro on 9/17.

Deadline: 10/2

Bring me oil.

Get the item from Aigis on 10/1.

Deadline: 10/2

Retrieve the sixth old document.

Reach the middle of Tziah Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 10/3

Create Black Frost.

Fuse King Forst with Jack Frost, Pyro Jack, and Queen Mab.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me 3 Jack Frost Dolls.

Earned by playing the Crane Game at Paulownia Mall.

Deadline: N/A

I'd like to try sushi.

Get sushi at the Naganaki Shrine.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 3 Gold Rings.

Item dropped by Wondrous Magus on Floors 151 - 159.

Deadline: 11/1

Retrieve 2 Red Armor Plates.

Item dropped by Scarlet Turrets in Tziah Block.

Deadline: 11/1

Retrieve the seventh old document.

Reach the top of Tziah Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 11/1

By running every errand, players can unlock a non-traditional romance route with the Velvet Room attendant. Atlus

Create Girimehkala.

Fuse Gurr with Rangda, Vetala, and Taraka.

Deadline: N/A

Create Daisoujou.

Fuse Mithra with Ara Mitama, Kusi Mitama, Saki Mitama, and Nigi Mitama.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 6 Pink Feathers.

Item dropped by Gracious Cupids on Floors 181 - 190.

Deadline: 11/30

Retrieve 3 Moon Tablets.

Item dropped by Ruinous Idols in Harabah Block.

Deadline: 11/30

Bring me a Featherman figure.

Get item from Ken on 11/21.

Deadline: 11/30

Bring me food fit for a wolf.

Get from Koromaru on 11/12.

Deadline: 11/30

I'd like to visit Gekkoukan High.

Take Elizabeth/Theodore on a date.

Deadline: 11/30

Retrieve the last old document.

Reach the top of Harabah Block by the Full Moon.

Deadline: 12/29

Retrieve 3 Sand of Time.

Item dropped by Perpetual Sands on Floors 202 - 210.

Deadline: 12/29

Retrieve 3 Rainbow Hairs.

Item dropped by Daring Gigas in Harabah Block.

Deadline: 12/29

Retrieve 2 Gold Medals.

Item dropped by Luxury Hands in Harabah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Create Alice with Megido.

Fuse Oberon with Decarabia to form Nata Taishi then fuse with Lilim, Pixie, and Narcissus.

Deadline: N/A

Create Lilith with Mabufudyne.

Fuse Gabriel with Ara Mitama to form Succubus then fuse with Lilim, Vetala, and Incubus.

Deadline: N/A

Create Loki (Lv. 63+).

Fuse Legion with Ose and Decarabia then level.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 1 Bloody Button.

Defeat the Reaper enemy who appears by remaining on any one floor of Tartarus for too long.

Deadline: N/A

Retrieve 3 Platinum Medals.

Item dropped by Glorious Hands in Adamah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Defeat the ultimate opponent.

Reach the final floor of Tartarus and defeat the enemy that awaits you.

Deadline: N/A

I'd like to visit your room.

Take Elizabeth/Theodore on a date.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me a Sengoku-era helm.

Find the item by visiting the Faculty Office.

Deadline: N/A

I'd like to try Oden Juice.

Purchase one of every Vending Machine drink during the Kyoto trip, then talk to the girl at the Persimmon Tree to receive the item.

Deadline: N/A

Please go scrub the bathroom.

Clean the Port Island Station Restrooms.

Deadline: N/A

Please go water the flowers.

Water the flowers on the school rooftop.

Deadline: N/A

Please go feed the cat.

Feed the cat at the Port Island Station with food from the Pharmacy four times.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me a Juzumaru.

Found in Rare Chests in Thebel Block.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me an Onimaru Kunitsuna.

Found in Rare Chests in Yabbashah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me a Mikazuki Munechika.

Found in Rare Chests in Tziah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me an Outenta Mitsuyo.

Found in Rare Chests in Tziah Block.

Deadline: N/A

Bring me a Myohou Muramasa.

Found in Rare Chests in Monad Depths.

Deadline: N/A