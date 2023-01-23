The journey to the top of Tartarus in Persona 3 Portable is long and full of tough fights. The protagonist needs to balance nightly excursions to Tartarus with schoolwork and forming a budding romance. One fight that will give players more trouble than expected is the Fanatic Tower, which is able to dish out pain and take plenty of hits in turn. In order to keep your progress from stalling, here is our complete guide on the best party, personas, and general strategies to beat the Fanatic Tower.

What are the Fanatic Tower’s strengths and weaknesses?

This tough boss can be beaten if you have the right party and strategy. Atlus

The Fanatic Tower is the boss on the 85th floor of Tartarus. It is an exceptionally tricky boss, thanks to its many resistances. Here is a full rundown of the Tower’s strengths and weaknesses:

Resistance:

Slash

Pierce

Repels:

Fire

Ice

Electric

Null:

Light

Dark

Vulnerable:

Strike

Wind

Recommended party for the Fanatic Tower boss in Persona 3

The Fanatic Tower relies extensively on Electric attacks, so when forming your party, you will want to leave Yukari behind due to her weakness against Electric. Bringing her along will only hinder you as she is likely to be taken out pretty quickly.

Akihiko has resistance to Electric attacks, which makes him a perfect choice to bring along for the battle. As an added bonus, Akihiko also can use Strike attacks, taking advantage of the Tower’s vulnerability. Another party member to bring along is Junpei, as he can also use Strike attacks.

To round your party out it won’t hurt to bring along Mitsuru. She is a great healer and can help you out of a tight spot if the Tower still proves tough for you, even with Akihiko and Junpei by your side.

It is best to leave Yukari behind for this boss fight. Atlus

Recommended personas for the Fanatic Tower boss in Persona 3

Forming the right party is only half the battle when it comes to toppling the Fanatic Tower. Junpei and Akihiko can take advantage of the Strike vulnerability the Tower has, but that still leaves no one to take advantage of the other weakness the Tower has: Wind.

That means the protagonist needs to bring a persona with Wind attacks so that you are giving the Tower a one-two punch.

There are several personas with Wind attacks in the 20-level range that are perfect for this boss battle. Fortuna (level 17) and Narcissus (level 20) are two good choices. Check out this exhaustive fusion guide if you want to use any of the listed personas.

But the best option is Kusi Mitama, a level 29 persona from the Fortune Arcana. Amongst its innate skills is Magaru, which deals light Wind damage to all enemies. Garula deals medium Wind damage to one enemy. It also has the added bonus of resisting Electric attacks, which the Fanatic Tower mostly relies on.

To get Kusi Mitama through normal fusion, you have several options:

Lamia (level 25) with Take-Minakata (level 21)

Naga (level 17) with Jikokuten (level 29)

Ares (level 19) with Orthrus (level 28)

Lamia (level 25) and Titan (level 23)

Persona 3 Portable is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.