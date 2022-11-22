The first season of Blizzard’s team-based FPS sequel Overwatch 2 is coming to a close. While this has been a rocky period full of bugs, roster changes, and plenty of community feedback, the game has remained remarkably solid overall. With the hardship of a new game launch now behind them, the team at Blizzard is hard at work on getting the next season ready for plans. Here is everything you can expect in Season 2 of Overwatch 2, including when it starts, changes to the battle bass, and a new hero.

When does Season 2 of Overwatch 2 start?

The inaugural season of Overwatch 2 will end on December 6, at which point Season 2 will begin. Players should expect servers to be down for some time for the update, though currently no official time has been set for service. However, the weekly reset typically occurs on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. Eastern, so that’s a safe bet.

A new season brings plenty of new content for Overwatch 2. Blizzard

Based on the length of Season 1 players can expect Season 2 to last about nine weeks. Which would mean that Season 2 could go till the first week of February.

What to expect in Overwatch 2’s Season 2 Battle Pass

As Blizzard has stated before in content roadmaps players can expect each new Season to include a wide variety of cosmetic rewards at every level of the Battle Pass. Most importantly there will be a new hero introduced in Season 2, as well as a new mythic skin.

Ramattra’s origin story is bleak, to say the least.

For Season 1, Kiriko was the Battle Pass exclusive hero and the Genji Cyber Demon skin was the mythic skin. Each season’s mythic skin will unlock at tier 80 of the Battle Pass.

How to unlock Ramattra in Overwatch 2 Season 2

The biggest new addition to the game coming in Season 2 is the introduction of the recently announced hero Ramattra. He is a new Tank hero joining the game’s expansive roster. For a full rundown of his backstory, trailer, and abilities check out our guide here.

A new Tank hero named Ramattra is joining the roster. Blizzard

Ramattra will not be available to every player once Season 2 begins. Like Kiriko in Season 1, players will need to progress through the Battle Pass in order to unlock him. For those who don’t want to shell out money for the premium Battle Pass, they will need to grind to level 55 in the Battle Pass to unlock Ramattra. However, if you spend $10 for the premium Battle Pass, he will be available to play immediately.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 events

Overwatch loves a good seasonal event. Perhaps most famously, the game hosts a yearly Halloween event with special game modes and a plethora of cool cosmetic rewards. While there are no confirmed plans yet it is safe to assume there will at least be a winter holiday-themed event near the end of December.

One of the Overwatch 2 community’s biggest gripes with the most recent Halloween event was that although there were many cool cosmetics available, they could only be purchased with in-game currency. Blizzard has heard this criticism and assures players that going forward “each event now has a skin you can earn” just by playing the game.

Players should expect the return of the Winter Wonderland-themed event. Blizzard

There will be players who feel one skin isn’t enough reward. Blizzard’s trend of charging fans high prices for just cosmetics recently gained negative attention when the company was selling a $10 skin for the hero Mei at a time when she was not available to play in the game due to balancing changes being made.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 new map

One thing that players can look forward to that will add something fresh to Overwatch 2 is the introduction of a new map. There are currently no details on what exactly this map will be and what game mode will be played on it.

A map being added to the game in Season 2 was confirmed in the official Blizzard roadmap for Overwatch 2, so expect more details on what this map will be closer to the launch of Season 2.