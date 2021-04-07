Outriders is a looter shooter, but what happens when you lose all of your loot?

Some people playing People Can Fly and Square Enix’s popular new game have encountered this very issue. A glitch seems to wipe all equipped and stored gear from a player's inventory. If this happens to you in the later stages of Outriders or on a high world tier, it can be extremely disruptive.

If you’re one of the unfortunate souls that have run into this Outriders glitch, this is what we know about its cause and how to fix the problem or avoid it in the future.

What causes the Outriders loot glitch?

While Square Enix and People Can Fly have not detailed an official cause yet, players have noticed that inventory wipes can happen when the game crashes or you disconnect when using crossplay. The glitch appears to be more common when using crossplay. On r/Stadia, user Z3MOG explains in more detail how the issue arises when you have an unstable connection, and you disconnect at a key time.

After this happens, you’ll see that your inventory is wiped, so you no longer have any equipment that you are holding, nor the weapons and armor equipped to your character. This glitch existed in Outriders’ demo, so the developers are aware of it.

On April 4, Square Enix offered an official update on this issue via Reddit. “We're currently discussing the best possible ways to resolve this issue and ensure we are able to help everyone who has been affected,” thearcan’s post says. For now, we are focusing efforts on stabilizing servers, which in turn should reduce these first weekend occurrences.”

This statement seems to indicate that this issue will remain in the game until People Can Fly has finished sorting other issues out. As such, be wary of this glitch as you play the game over the next couple of weeks.

How to fix or avoid the Outriders loot glitch

Unfortunately, there doesn’t currently seem to be a clear way to get the exact gear that you lost back just yet. As such, your best option is to make sure that you and your friends have a stable internet connection while playing Outriders.

If the issue persists, avoid crossplay altogether for the time being. Outriders does require an internet connection to play, but you don’t have to play with others. For the safest experience, you might want to play the game by yourself if you’re anxious about coming across this issue.

People Can Fly and Square Enix are working on a solution, though.

“We're still figuring out whether the best way would be a one-to-one customer support team method (which may be more accurate but would take much longer and may not be feasible if there are many cases) or whether we are able to (as previously) run a mass-one-off restoration event via our backend,” thearcan explains on Reddit.

We will update this post if People Can Fly finds a solution or fixes this issue in a future update.