4 easy ways to grind for Legendary loot in the Outriders demo

As a looter shooter, Outriders from People Can Fly and Square Enix is all about the gear — or "loot" — you can find as a reward for defeating the game's many enemies. Outriders features tons of weapons and armor whose power increases with increased rarity in the same manner as games like Destiny 2 and even Fortnite. The familiar rarity system goes from Common all the way to Legendary.

The publicly available Outriders demo released towards the end of February only contains the first several hours of the game, but it is still technically possible to get Legendary weapons. These are the weapons with the coolest designs, best mods, and most powerful stats.

If you want to grind for Legendary weapons in the demo, however, you should keep the following four tips in mind.

Tip 1: Higher World Tiers give better gear

Instead of a traditional difficulty system, Outriders features a World Tier system. Enemies get tougher as you go to higher world tiers, but the gear and weapons you can obtain get better as well. In the Outriders demo, players can only get up to World Tier 5. While this is far from the highest level in the final game, it is your best shot at claiming Legendary Weapons. On the plus side, it'll only get easier in the full game.

According to the Outriders wiki, World Tier 4 increases the possibility of Legendary drops by 10 percent, and World Tier 5 increases that chance by 25 percent . But it's unclear precisely how low the base drop rates are. Regardless, playing on World Tier 5 in the Outriders demo is your best chance to farm Legendaries.

Tip 2: Story Points let players go back to older missions

The normal way to get Legendary Gear is by completing missions, but the low Legendary drop rate means most players probably won't get something at that level the first time around. If you decide to replay the mission without resetting anything, the gear won't reappear. While this is initially concerning, all you have to do is load a previous Story Point to reset the gear .

While it isn't a live service game, Outriders has an online component and lobby. Here, players can choose a Story Point from earlier in the narrative, spawn in there, and can get gear from completing the mission once again. This is meant to keep the experience rewarding even if a higher-level player is playing earlier missions with a new player.

Gear and weapons will carry over when the Story Point changes, so you can just use this feature to grind for Legendary items on missions you've already completed. This process can get lengthy as players have to reload and replay missions, but the developers intentionally set it up like this.

Tip 3: Players can die, respawn, and recollect gear after killing powerful enemies

Powerful enemies called Captains also have a chance of dropping Legendary gear. The easiest Captain to draw away from enemies and kill is located in the demo's Terra Firma mission , which can be replayed using the Story Point system explained above. Simply find this Captain, draw him away from the other enemies, and kill him.

If you're lucky, he'll drop a Legendary weapon. If it doesn't work, simply let the enemy grunts kill you, respawn, and try again. As of now, this is the best spot to grind in the demo if you just want to toss yourself at a single enemy and don't want to replay entire missions.

Tip 4: You have plenty of time to grind in the demo

While this doesn't change much in terms of how to play, you still have as much time as you need to track down Legendary gear. Square Enix has already confirmed that there are no plans to delist the Outriders demo. The game also doesn't launch until April 1, so you have at least a whole month to grind for gear.

You should have some great gear by the time the full game actually rolls around if you just continuously play this demo until then.