What to expect from the February 2023 Nintendo Direct — and how to watch

Nintendo doesn’t mind announcing its Direct livestream presentations on short notice. After all, its highly anticipated 2023 lineup gives it some leeway with what it can expect from its fans. It’s up to this February Direct to set our expectations for the first half of the year. The company already started the year with Fire Emblem: Engage, which is part of such a popular IP that it’s hard to call it a flop, even when its story wasn’t as good as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. We’ll have to wait and see what other games will push its sales up into the new year. Here’s everything we know about the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.

When is the February 2023 Nintendo Direct start time?

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct will stream live on February 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern. According to the official Nintendo post, the livestream will last approximately 40 minutes and focus on games released in the first half of 2023.

No worries if you can’t make the exact time, though. You can still watch the VOD after it ends.

How to watch the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct streams directly from the Nintendo YouTube channel. Thankfully, YouTube automatically turns livestreams into videos. The February 2023 Direct should still appear as a video for anyone who tunes in after the scheduled time.

The February Direct placeholder video is already scheduled for the time listed above (5 p.m. Eastern). Nintendo fans can subscribe to notifications ahead of time and get reminded via notification once it’s live.

What to expect from the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

The February 2023 Nintendo Direct features upcoming games with release dates in the first half of 2023. If we consider exactly half a year, anything before July is fair game.

Here are just a few convincing candidates for the February 2023 Direct: