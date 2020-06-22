In lieu of a canceled E3 2020, this summer is full of gaming events, and while this week contains reveals for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Marvel's Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps the most enticing showcase that gamers need to keep an eye on is the New Game+ Expo. Abbreviated as "NGPX," this event will contain reveals from Persona developer Atlus and more.

Here's how to watch the showcase and what to expect from it.

New Game+ Expo date and start time

According to the event's official website, NGPX will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern on June 23, 2020 . The show itself appears to only last one hour, but it will also have a six-and-a-half-hour post-show with segments dedicated to each of the participating Japanese developers. If you don't have any plans for the day and are into some of these developers, NGPX should keep you entertained.

The announcements from Inti Creates, Natsume, Atlus, and PM Studios will all get their own dedicated half-hour in the post-show, followed by hour-long showcases of the new titles from Idea Factory, GungHo America, NIS America, Wayforward and SNK. The post-show will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Eastern after one final half-hour segment dedicates to Playism. You can check out a full breakdown of the schedule below.

The full post-show schedule for NGPX

How to watch New Game+ Expo

Unlike the PS5 reveal event or EA Play 2020, NGPX is exclusive to one streaming platform. The official livestream will only take place on Twitch on a new channel dedicated to the event. While the event is technically Twitch-exclusive, you'll probably be able to find reaction livestreams on YouTube when the event finally rolls around.

If you want to see the announcements as soon as they happen along with the lengthy post-show, you'll need to be on Twitch.

What to expect from New Game+ Expo

Unlike some events this summer, we actually know all of the developers participating in NGPX: Azure Striker Gunvolt's Inti Creates, Harvest Moon's Natsume, Persona's Atlus, Hover's PM Studios, Cyberdimension Neptunia's Idea Factory, Volta-X's GungHo Online Entertainment America, River City Girls' WayForward, and Bright Memory Infinite publisher Playism.

A few announcements have also been confirmed for the event, including a deep dive into GungHo's Nintendo Switch robot strategy game Volta-X as well as a new DLC character for SNK's Samurai Shodown. The official description for NGPX on its website teases "a diverse assortment of dozens of titles spanning every genre from action to puzzle-solving and even storytelling," so it's safe to also expect some exciting new announcements from almost everyone involved.

With the exception of WayFoward, this showcase is mostly made up of Japanese developers that make games that feel distinct to that region. If you find yourself enjoying games like Yakuza 0 or Persona 5 Royal and are ready to take the full plunge into Japanese gaming culture, this showcase will highlight plenty of upcoming titles for you to look forward to.