Everything you need to know about the EA Play 2020 presentation schedule

Game publisher EA will hold its EA Play 2020 livestream on June 18 to show off announced titles like Star Wars: Squadrons and showcase some new titles from developers like A Way Out's Josef Fares. For anyone hoping to tune in to the presentation, here's exactly when and where to stream it as well as what you should expect.

What time is EA Play 2020?

According to the official website for the presentation, EA Play 2020 will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on June 18, 2020 . This may be a little late (or early) for some people depending on their timezone, but it should still be worth tuning into for any gamers even remotely interested in what EA has to show. Unfortunately, EA has given no indication as to how long its livestream will be, but previous EA press conferences have lasted around 90 minutes. Depending on the pace of this livestream, it could go even longer. We're in unprecedented times and in uncharted territory completely removed from E3, so who knows what could happen?

How to watch EA Play 2020

While you can technically watch EA Play 2020 via the event's website, the presentation will also be available to stream in all the usual places. There are YouTube and Twitch, but don't be surprised if EA also chooses to stream it on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Typically, Twitch streams slightly ahead of other platforms, so if you want to be among the first to catch any new reveals, consider opting for that platform.

Of course, multiple outlets will also be doing reactions and watch along. If you aren't attached to any specific site, Geoff Keighley will also be hosting a Summer Game Fest themed livestream around the event if you're interested in hearing his thoughts on what is announced.

What to expect from EA Play 2020

This is EA's biggest presentation of the year, so expect the publisher to go all out in showing off what they will release for the remainder of this year. So far, EA has confirmed that we will see more of Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, gameplay for Star Wars: Squadrons, and more Need for Speed news. Meanwhile, indie developers Zoink Games and Josef Fares have teased that their EA Originals indie titles will be unveiled during the show as well.

While that's everything that has been officially confirmed, other rumors and educated guess shed light on what else EA can possibly show during EA Play 2020. According to VentureBeat, EA plans to reveal a new UFC game, cross-play, a Nintendo Switch port for battle royale title Apex Legends, and NHL 21.

Other than that, it's likely that other games that have already been announced like Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for VR, EA originals title Rustheart, and updates for games like Apex Legends, The Sims 4, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville could come up over the course of today's showcase.

If you're a fan of EA's games, EA Play 2020 should offer an exciting showcase of the publisher's upcoming game lineup, so you should definitely tune in if you have the chance.