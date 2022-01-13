NBA 2K22 Season 4 start time and rewards explained

NBA 2K22 Season 4 is set to begin on January 28, and there’s a lot for players to uncover. If you’re ready to begin your Hunt 4 Glory across MyCareer and MyTeam over the next few weeks, here’s what you need to know about the season’s start time, upcoming rewards, and challenges worth paying attention to. There’s a whole lot to unpack across this massive game, so let’s tip off with the details.

What is the NBA 2K22 Season 4 release date and start time?

Curiously, NBA 2K’s developers at Visual Concepts have yet to announce a precise release time for Season 4 in the season’s announcement blog post, we’d expect the new grind to start at the same time as previous seasons for the game. With that established pattern in mind, NBA 2K22 Season 4 is expected to start January 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Yao Ming is the level 40 reward for NBA 2k22 Season 4. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

NBA 2K22 Season 4 rewards, modes, music, and MyTeam updates

As with every new Season of NBA 2K, NBA 2K22 is full to the brim with new content no matter which mode you like to play. The source blog post goes pretty in-depth on all the details, but here’s a brief overview of some of the hallmark editions.

Candace Parker also gets a much-deserved rep in MyTeam and challenges alike. 2K Sports/Visual Conxepts

MyCareer Season 4 : Rooftop courts and City get redesigned, elevation is reduced in the city. New weekly quests.

: Rooftop courts and City get redesigned, elevation is reduced in the city. New weekly quests. MyCareer Rewards : new Jumpshot animation, Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit. The level 40 reward is an actual pet tiger for your avatar!

: new Jumpshot animation, Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit. The level 40 reward is an actual pet tiger for your avatar! MyTeam : Candace Parker coach card (level 35), double Signature Challenges for both Dwayne Wade and Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming (level 40), Galaxy Opal Danny Granger (Galaxy Opal in Unlimited), Galaxy Opal Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (six rings in Limited), Galaxy Opal Terry Cummings (1,000 wins in Triple Threat), Galaxy Opal Baron Davis (Token Reward), Galaxy Opal Maurice Lucas (Season Ascension), and Galaxy Opal Tony Parker (Draft), Galaxy Opal Pascal Siakam (100 wins in Clutch Time), Galaxy Opal Reggie Lewis (wins on Wheel Spin), Pink Diamond Mark Price (50 Clutch Time wins), Amethyst Brian Scalabrine (10 Clutch Time wins), Ruby Shaquille O’Neal (Exchange), Pink Diamond Cazzie Russell (TTO: The 100 tier 3), Pink Diamond-rated Free Agent Stephon Marbury (level 1), Galaxy Opal Andre Iguodala (2,500 card milestone), Galaxy Opal Paul Pierce (2,800 card milestone), Dark Matter Gary Payton (3,000 card milestone).

: New Spotlight Challenge set with a second pick from the Level 39 Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack. Beyond 40 Agenda Groups return. Season 3 cards added to position packs in Draft. 450 Heat Check Players : +11 boost based on their real-life NBA performance.

: +11 boost based on their real-life NBA performance. The W Online: Hall of Fame tier coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley. Impress them to get a Takeover Perk Picker, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Extra Badge Point, 4,000 VC, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a pair of goggles.

NBA 2K22 Season 4 music